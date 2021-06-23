Cancel
Brookville, IN

Edward “Ed” Stenger, age 77 – Brookville

By Cook-Rosenberger Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward “Ed” Stenger, of Brookville, was born on September 15, 1943, a son to Harry and Helen Schneider Stenger. He married Katherine Schwegman on April 18, 1970, at St. Michael Catholic Church, and together they raised 5 children. Ed was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church and spent his life as a dairy farmer in Franklin County. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he previously served as a Grand Knight and was a Fourth Degree Knight. He was also a member of Indiana Farm Bureau and he served as a representative of Dairy Farmer’s of America. In his free time, Ed loved keeping up with the Cincinnati Reds, watching his grandchildren play sports, playing cards, making homemade wine, working jigsaw puzzles, and he enjoyed traveling on bus trips. On Monday, June 21, 2021, at the age of 77, Ed passed away at Reid Health in Richmond.

wrbiradio.com
