Adidas Is Tackling One Of The Biggest Taboos In Women’s Sports: Periods

Adidas launches its 'Watch Us Move' campaign — giving us product and materials to further educate the masses about women and menstruation in sports. Have you ever started your cycle and had to whisper to the person beside you and ask “Do you have a pad or tampon?” Or let’s say you played sports and it was game day, “How am I supposed to play, is my pad thick enough? I hope I don’t bleed through.” The sheer nervousness can consume you, causing an internal freak out that’s unrelenting. Well, 1 in 4 girls around the world drop out of sport during adolescence with one of the key reasons cited being fear of leakage while on their period. Here to erase that fear, Adidas is addressing this issue head-on with product innovation and resources to help girls stay in sports despite menstruating.