Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Adidas Is Tackling One Of The Biggest Taboos In Women’s Sports: Periods

By Porsche Harwell
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas launches its 'Watch Us Move' campaign — giving us product and materials to further educate the masses about women and menstruation in sports. Have you ever started your cycle and had to whisper to the person beside you and ask “Do you have a pad or tampon?” Or let’s say you played sports and it was game day, “How am I supposed to play, is my pad thick enough? I hope I don’t bleed through.” The sheer nervousness can consume you, causing an internal freak out that’s unrelenting. Well, 1 in 4 girls around the world drop out of sport during adolescence with one of the key reasons cited being fear of leakage while on their period. Here to erase that fear, Adidas is addressing this issue head-on with product innovation and resources to help girls stay in sports despite menstruating.

www.essence.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Sports#Product Innovation#Adolescence#Hope I#Flow Shield Technology#Ocrreco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyNBC Sports

The real threat to women’s sports? It’s not trans women

Author’s note: Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand, a transgender woman, has been named to her country’s Olympic team for the Tokyo Games. Transgender women have been eligible to compete at the Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games, but at this summer’s Tokyo Games, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard could become the first.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Adidas Women’s Courtset Shoes only $24 shipped (Reg. $60!)

These Adidas Women’s Courtset Shoes are so cute!. Adidas has these Adidas Women’s Courtset Shoes for just $24 when you use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout (regularly $60)! Plus, shipping is free for Creator Club Members (it’s free to join). Adidas Women’s Courtset Shoes – $30 (regularly $60) Use...
ApparelKotaku

One-Punch Man's Adidas Sneakers Are Great

I’ve been talking a lot of shit about Adidas’ pop culture collaborations of late, so it’s nice to see an upcoming shoe buck this trend by looking absolutely fantastic. Based on Adidas’ classic Montreal 76 shoe, it features some One-Punch Man branding on the tongue, some big ONE-PUNCH MAN text across the shoe’s bulbous heel (which sounds worse than it looks, since the 76's huge heel could do with something breaking it up visually), One-Punch Man graphics all over the insole and some embroidered BAIT logos on the side.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

The best modest swimwear to feel comfortable in time for lido season, as Nike launches a modest swimsuit line designed to empower women in the water

Historically, modest swimwear hasn't been a shopping category spilling with tonnes of choice for those who are on the hunt for it. But with modest fashion a fast-growing movement (searches for the term up by 500% on Pinterest UK of late), and *proper* summer (hopefully?) upon us, it seems only right that modest swimsuits become mainstays in the swimwear sections of our favourite online clothing stores.