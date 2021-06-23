Woman One Longs For, The (Blu-ray Review)

The Road to Salina (La route de Salina) was the only English Language feature from director Georges Lautner, and it’s not just unlike most of his other films, but most films in general. This dreamlike tale of mistaken identity defies easy categorization or interpretation. The film plays with notions of identity and perspective in ways that can be deeply unsettling, yet it never resorts to any obviously surrealistic tropes to do so. Lautner wrote the screenplay for the film along with Pascal Jardin and Jack Miller, working from a fairly obscure novel by Maurice Cury called Sur la Route de Salina. In their version of the story, a young drifter named Jonas (Robert Walker, Jr.) stops at an isolated service station where the owner Mara (Rita Hayworth) mistakes him for her long-lost son Rocky. He feels sorry for her and willingly takes on the role of Rocky, only to be disturbed when her daughter Billie (Mimsy Farmer) and her friend Warren (Ed Begley, Sr.) seem to accept the charade. Yet he continues to play along, and finds himself further entangled in games which end up beyond his own ability to control.