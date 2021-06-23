Cancel
Woman One Longs For, The (Blu-ray Review)

By Stephen Bjork
thedigitalbits.com
Cover picture for the articleThe silent drama The Woman One Longs For was the second starring role for Marlene Dietrich in the somewhat forgotten early period of her career. Dietrich exploded into the international popular consciousness with Josef von Sternberg’s The Blue Angel in 1932, but she had already been working steadily for ten years in the German film industry. It’s a shame that these early films have been overlooked as The Woman One Longs For is a fine example of the art of the silent cinema, and how German filmmakers in particular had evolved a visual language which reduced the need for dialogue.

