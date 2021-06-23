'In The Heights Review' With Casey

"In the Heights" is based on the 2008 Tony winner for Best Musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map. It is not to be confused with "Hamilton," the 2016 Tony winner for Best Musical that saw Miranda conquer the world. The film follows characters from the largely Latin Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights as they pursue their "suenitos" or "little dreams." Big dreams are unrealistic, but with hard work and perseverance, suenitos are achievable, though they're not without their obstacles. Right now my suenito is that more people see this movie, because a second-place debut behind the third weekend of "A Quiet Place Part II" is unfitting for such a superior affair.