'In The Heights Review' With Casey

upr.org
 7 days ago

Adapted from the famous musical first produced on Broadway in 2008, In the Heights presents a vibrant kaleidoscopic view of the New York City neighborhood Washington Heights and the hopes and dreams of its Latinx residents. Translating a powerful stage production into a dazzling cinematic spectacle is a rare success....

www.upr.org
‘In the Heights’ Review: A Summer Splash Hit Making Waves Across the Industry

A joyful experience that demands to be seen, “In the Heights” blends breathtaking visuals with prodigious musical numbers for a fresh summer movie-going experience. The industry has been searching for a film to revitalize the theater business and bring back the summer box office glory once held pre-pandemic. “In the Heights” is the kind of energizing film that does this job and a mile more, giving audiences an earnest piece of art reimagining the musical film landscape.
Movie reviews: 'Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard,' ‘In the Heights,’ 'Luca'

You know when you're obsessively assembling a puzzle during a pandemic and you gradually accumulate chunks of joined parts of the puzzle but yet they don't fit together into a whole? That's exactly what watching "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" feels like. The movie skips past sequences that would explain how we...
Friday Film Review--"In The Heights"

The new film, “In the Heights” proves that home is really where the heart is. That’s the word from Libby Wadman, who has this week’s Friday Film Review. With summer starting and looking like it’s going to be a hot one, director Jon Chu and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda have raised the temperature and level of fun with the movie adaptation of Miranda’s first Broadway hit, “In the Heights”.
Movie Review - In the Heights

"In the Heights" is based on the 2008 Tony winner for Best Musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map. It is not to be confused with "Hamilton," the 2016 Tony winner for Best Musical that saw Miranda conquer the world. The film follows characters from the largely Latin Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights as they pursue their "suenitos" or "little dreams." Big dreams are unrealistic, but with hard work and perseverance, suenitos are achievable, though they're not without their obstacles. Right now my suenito is that more people see this movie, because a second-place debut behind the third weekend of "A Quiet Place Part II" is unfitting for such a superior affair.
Brian Yorkey

’13 Reasons Why’ Creator Inks Netflix Overall Deal, Sets Up Thriller ‘Echoes’. Following his successful run on breakout 13 Reasons Why, creator Brian Yorkey is returning to Netflix in a big way. Yorkey has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the streaming giant and…. ’13 Reasons Why’ Creator Refutes Studies...
Kristen Bell's Comedy 'Queenpins' Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
MARY SANCHEZ: 'In The Heights' casting reveals systematic racism

In a matter of weeks, the swell of Latinx pride and anticipation surrounding the release of “In The Heights” has turned and swiped at the film’s creators. Racism is like that. Never doubt its power; sly and capable of infecting just about anyone and any endeavor. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon...
Myles Frost to Moonwalk into His Broadway Debut in MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical

MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, has a new headliner. Myles Frost will make his Broadway debut in the starring role. Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes, who had been announced to lead the musical, has departed the production to shoot a feature film. MJ is set to begin performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 and open on February 1, 2022.
Movie review: 'Fast' franchise soars to new heights in 'F9' while also looking to past

What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, cameos and a deep-rooted lore that always returns to the intertwining values of family and vintage American muscle cars.
Such great heights

Supporters of The Women’s Home went to great heights to support the nonprofit – they rappelled off the edge of a 26-story building. The participants each raised $1,000 or more for the opportunity to rappel down the DoubleTree Galleria with friends and family cheering them on from the ground. Participants enjoyed breakfast from VooDoo Doughnut and tunes from DJ Crazy V. Nearly $60,000 was raised from the inaugural “Over the Edge” event. Pictured is Julie Comiskey, all smiles on the side of the building.
Iconic Actor Passes

NASHVILLE, TN — Clarence Williams III had a long and distinguished career that included appearances on Broadway and in multiple films. But for many in the baby boom generation Williams, who passed on June 3, 2021 at 81, will be forever remembered for a pair of iconic performances. They came in the ABC television series “The Mod Squad” and the film “Purple Rain.”
Library hosts author Casey McQuiston

Spend an engaging evening with Casey McQuiston, New York Times bestselling author of Red, White & Royal Blue and One Last Stop. McQuiston will take place LIVE on Zoom on Wednesday, July 14 from 7-8 p.m. To register, go to elmlib.org/author. McQuiston will speak about her writing process and the...
Kelsey Grammer cries for Paris and Michael Jackson

Kelsey Grammer cried as he recalled seeing Paris Jackson with her father Michael when she was a child. The 'Frasier' star recalled how he first met his 'The Space Between' co-star by chance as a youngster when he bumped into the 'Thriller' hitmaker - who died from an accidental overdose in 2009 - at a hotel and told how "beautiful" the bond between the family was.
Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Limited Series Casts Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness may have finished its run on Netflix over a year ago, but several biopic versions of the big cat true crime drama are in the works. Peacock’s limited series, which is currently using the working title Joe Exotic, has cast Joel Marsh Garland (Orange is the New Black) as James Garretson, a fellow big cat owner turned FBI informant according to Deadline.
Michael Jackson Broadway musical announces new lead; Taraji P. Henson, J-Hud & others added to Tell It Like a Woman; & more

Newcomer Myles Frost will get to channel the King of Pop in the upcoming Broadway production MJ: The Musical. The news was revealed in a teaser on Tuesday that Frost would replace the previously announced lead actor in the Michael Jackson-themed musical, Ephraim Sykes, who has exited the production to film a movie. This role is the first major project, and Broadway debut, for Frost, who was featured in the 2019 film All In and performed some songs for the Netflix comedy Family Reunion. The highly anticipated musical, which is inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre in New York.
Dr. Casey Lau Of ELIMS: “Always keep learning”

Remember to always do what you love, and if you love what you do, work hard at it. Always keep learning. As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Casey Lau. Casey Lau owns...