Warren Buffett Has Given Away Half His Berkshire Stock But Is Worth Twice As Much

By Sergei Klebnikov
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
How do you give away half your stock and get twice as rich in the process? That’s what Warren Buffett has done. The billionaire investor, who has pledged to give most of his fortune to philanthropic causes, announced a new $4.1 billion donation on Wednesday morning. But at a current $100 billion, Buffett is worth more than twice what he was in 2006, when he began making annual gifts of Berkshire Hathaway stock to several foundations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gamblingfa-mag.com

Charlie Munger Calls Robinhood A 'Gambling Parlor'

Charlie Munger is not shy about his thoughts on Robinhood. In an interview with CNBC that aired Tuesday, Munger, 97, continued a spat between Berkshire Hathaway Inc. executives and the trading platform, saying the company is “beneath contempt,” according to a transcript of the interview, which also featured Berkshire Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett.
MarketsValueWalk

Charlie Munger Likes Zoom

In an interview of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger by Becky Quick, broadcast by CNBC last evening, Charlie Munger discussed his positive view and outlook for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM):. Charlie Munger's Outlook For Zoom. QUICK: How often do you talk to people on Zoom?. This Fund Smashed The...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Buffett Stocks You'll Never Have to Sell

Few, if any, investors have been more consistently successful over the long run than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Folks might find his buy-and-hold tactics a bit boring, but they certainly can't argue against the results. Since he took control of Berkshire Hathaway in the mid-1960s, the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) have averaged an annual return of 20%. Including Berkshire's almost 21% year-to-date share price appreciation through June 27, 2021, we're talking about an aggregate return of almost 3,400,000%!
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Would Love Airbnb Stock

When you think of the typical Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) investor, Warren Buffett doesn't exactly fit the profile. The Oracle of Omaha is a classic value investor , backing timeless businesses in sectors like banking and big-brand consumer goods. Buffett loves stocks like Coca-Cola that have been around for ages and seem virtually bulletproof.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Hershey Foods' (HSY) Jet Spotted in Buffett's Backyard - Analyst

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hershey Foods (NYSE: HSY) ticked higher as Gordon Haskett analyst Don Bilson highlighted that on June 12 there was a trip that Hershey's jet made to Omaha, which is of course Warren Buffett territory. Bilson notes this...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Hershey Warren Buffett's Kind of Business?

Last week, a report came out that Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) corporate jet recently flew to Omaha, Nebraska, where Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK.A) is headquartered. It's unknown what the jet was doing in Omaha, but analyst Don Bilson of Gordon Hackett's research team speculated that the Oracle of Omaha may be looking to acquire the chocolate company.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings

June 30 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger praised China's move to impose a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, the fintech giant whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November. The 97-year-old told CNBC in an interview alongside Berkshire CEO and...
EconomyCNBC

CNBC Transcript: Billionaire Investors Warren Buffett & Charlie Munger Sit Down with CNBC’s Becky Quick for CNBC’s “Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom”

WHERE: CNBC's "Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom" Following is the unofficial transcript of CNBC's hour-long special, "Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom," with billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger and CNBC's Becky Quick, which premiered tonight, Tuesday, June 29th. Following is a link to the full video on CNBC.com: