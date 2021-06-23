Cancel
Technology

Vizio Aims To Expand Its Higher Margin Software Business With IPO Proceeds: WSJ

By Anusuya Lahiri
 8 days ago
Vizio Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) is shoring up its software business investment amid budding streaming content demand, the Wall Street Journal reported. Vizio earns around 90% of its revenue from selling hardware like internet-connected TV sets and soundbars. However, the software unit’s profit margin was 73.7% for the March 31 quarter, beating the hardware business margin of 10.6%.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

