‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes For Outdated And Inaccurate Medical Term Usage
Jeopardy! issued an apology after fans called out the classic game show for airing an outdated and inaccurate description of a medical condition. On Tuesday (June 22), fans took to Twitter in uproar about Jeopardy!‘s clue for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Guest host Savannah Guthrie read, “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small.”1051thebounce.com