Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes For Outdated And Inaccurate Medical Term Usage

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! issued an apology after fans called out the classic game show for airing an outdated and inaccurate description of a medical condition. On Tuesday (June 22), fans took to Twitter in uproar about Jeopardy!‘s clue for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Guest host Savannah Guthrie read, “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small.”

1051thebounce.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Americans#Dysautonomia#Naturegirltech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Salon

“Jeopardy!” apologizes for using offensive, “misogynistic” nickname for medical condition

"Jeopardy!" has apologized for its use of an offensive nickname for a medical condition, used in one of its questions seen on Monday's show. In the episode, guest-hosted by NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie, one category was "Plain-Named Maladies," and asked a question about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, with the hint, "Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small."
TV & VideosMedscape News

Jeopardy! Clue About Medical Condition Sparks Outrage

The game show "Jeopardy!" apologized after an offensive and outdated clue for a cardiac condition hit a nerve on social media. According to Yahoo Entertainment, host Savannah Guthrie provided this clue on Monday: "Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small." The...
TV & Videosfoxwilmington.com

‘Jeopardy!’ viewers upset over ‘misogynistic,’ ‘outdated’ clue about a medical condition

“Jeopardy!” viewers are upset with the show after it included a medical clue that many argue is incorrect and even offensive. The clue had to do with a condition known as Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a manageable condition that many in the U.S. and around the world suffer from. However, because so many people are familiar with POTS, many were quick to notice something didn’t hold water on Monday’s episode.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Why Has ‘Jeopardy!’ Apologized for ‘Old, Incorrect’ Clues?

Why Has ‘Jeopardy!’ Apologized for ‘Old, Incorrect’ Clues?. After revealing a controversial clue to a question that was ultimately deemed to be “outdated” and “inaccurate,” Jeopardy! received a barrage of criticism this week. A clue in the “Plain-named Maladies” category on Monday’s episode of the popular quiz show read: “Postural...
TV & Videossportswar.com

Outstanding clue on Jeopardy tonight…

I saw this movie multiple times as a kid, but what I remember more than the movie is that two separate times it was on TV when my parents had gone out to dinner somewhere, both times my my brother and I were at home with the same babysitter, and both times my brother threw up on the basement carpet in exactly the same place.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Local Fox Reporter Says She Got Fired for Live On-Air Project Veritas Stunt

Fox 26 Houston general assignment reporter Ivory Hecker said she has been fired after interrupting a live on-air report to accuse her employers of “muzzling” her. Hecker went viral on Monday when she began a live report about the weather by revealing that she provided secret recordings to right-wing activist group Project Veritas supposedly proving corruption and censorship at her station.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)
CelebritiesPopculture

Martha Stewart Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury

In what is incredibly surprising, perhaps even blasphemous news, everyone’s favorite domestic goddess Martha Stewart is proving she isn’t perfect after all. The lifestyle expert took to social media this week to share an image of her leg in mid-air wrapped in a hefty medical bandage alongside the caption, “not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story.” Ensuring she is okay, though, Stewart brought out several comments from fans and friends wishing for a quick recovery.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Emory medical school apologizes to man 62 years after rejecting him because of his race

The Emory School of Medicine formally apologized to a doctor on Thursday, 62 years after denying his application because he is Black. When Marion G. Hood applied to Emory’s medical school in 1959, the director of admissions wrote him a letter rejecting him because of his race and saying the school would return his application fee. The school would accept its first Black student four years later in 1963, according to Emory University.
CelebritiesPeople

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Has 'Up Days and Down Days' Since His Diagnosis: 'It's Been Hard'

Ryan Sutter finally has answers for the mystery illness he's been dealing with for the past year, but with no clear treatment, he's struggling, said wife Trista. The Bachelorette couple shared in May that after months of tests and doctor's appointments, Ryan, 46, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19. But they haven't been able to find a way to treat his illnesses, and speaking on fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast Almost Famous, Trista explained that Ryan has "his up days and down days."
TV & VideosAdWeek

Q2 ’21 Ratings: Fox News Is America’s Most-Watched Cable Network, But Sheds Viewers From 2020

Fox News Channel is back in the driver’s seat. Not only did the network average the most total viewers on cable TV for the quarter (marking six consecutive quarters at No. 1 in prime time), but it swept its cable news competition in total day and prime time total viewers and in the key 25-54 demo, reclaiming its lead in all categories, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Dad who was told inoperable cancer has spread desperate for last Disney trip with family

A dad who has been given the devastating news that his cancer has spread to his brain says he would love to take his family on a Disney cruise. John Holmes, who has an inoperable oesophageal tumour, worked as a floor layer before he was diagnosed with cancer in November last year and he now wants to create lasting memories with his wife, six children and eight grandchildren.
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

Who Are The Famous Twins Sisters? TikTok Star Launched GoFundMe After Father Dies, Wiki, Age, Instagram explored!

The twins have made the headlines for this week as the father of the twins has died in a shooting and he was shot tragically in front of the daughters, People who use TIKTOK or Twitter daily must have seen a lot of posts that are related to the twin sisters as they are being called famous twins and we are not talking about Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate, Cole and Dylan Sprouse or Hunter and Scarlet Johansson, we are talking about the sisters from Alabama who are known as the famous twins as they go by on social media and the twins have been going viral as their father passed away in a shooting and the twin sisters have now set up a GoFundMe page so that they can raise money for the funeral of their father. (Who Is Ms.Hill? MLB Star Trevor Bauer Denies Assault On A Woman, Wiki, Age, Instagram!)
Diseases & Treatmentsgentside.co.uk

This man lived without a heart for 555 days

Who knew you could live your life to the fullest extent without a beating heart inside your body? Well, this was the case for 25-year-old Stan Larkin who managed to live almost two years without a heart. The US man had to have his heart removed from his body in...