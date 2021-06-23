Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Residential Real Estate Council Hosting Sell-A-Bration® 2021

By RISMedia Staff
rismedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Residential Real Estate Council, a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®, is hosting Sell-a-bration Re-Connect Live, where residential real estate agents will gather to share knowledge, build relationships and get inspired. “The Council is looking forward to reconnecting at Sell-a-bration 2021. We are well-known for peer-to-peer networking...

rismedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agents#Cdc#Realtors#Sell#Cdc#Harrah#Rrc Customer Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Times Union

Peace Harbor Real Estate Partners With Side To Guide Clients to Their Next Life Stage

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Peace Harbor Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Peace Harbor Real Estate, a firm that is serious about making the real estate process fun, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Vanguard Properties Selected as the Bay Area affiliate for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®

Vanguard Properties appointed as the San Francisco Bay area affiliate and expands global reach. Vanguard Properties was recently awarded affiliate status in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and its luxury marketing division, Luxury Portfolio International®, James Nunemacher, CEO, announced today. Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® is...
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

'Above Asking' Sells Seattle's Real Estate Price Boom Short

Buying a home "above asking" almost goes without saying these days in Seattle. Real estate prices in and around the city have experienced a one-year price hike steeper than any in history. But just how much "above" has changed drastically since early 2020, per a new Redfin report. Through June...
Real Estateelegantislandliving.net

Production Award for Sea Island Properties

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), a global network of market-leading independent real estate firms recently recognized Sea Island Properties with an award for Highest Average Production in Volume for 2020. “We are delighted to celebrate our members who went above and beyond serving the needs of relocating home buyers and sellers during a truly unprecedented year,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “The evolving needs of homeowners resulted in increased activity for our network, whether relating to the demand for more space, the appeal of a change of scenery, the ability to work from anywhere or the desire to be closer to family.” Sea Island Properties thanks all of our clients for your continued support throughout the years and especially more recently. Sea Island Properties, your local connection in the Golden Isles to the world of Real Estate. 351 Sea Island Road, 912.638.5161, seaislandproperties.com.
MLSInman.com

10 terms new real estate agents better learn fast

As a newly minted real estate agent, learning certain terms quickly will ensure you’re well-armed to guide and navigate clients through the complexities of today’s market. Here are a few to get acquainted with. New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions...
Real EstateHousing Wire

How lenders can build valuable referral relationships with real estate agents

The ideal real estate agent-lender relationship is symbiotic: the agent earns trust with their borrowers by connecting them with a great lending resource, while the lender receives a steady stream of business from the agent. Simple, right? Unfortunately, this dynamic degrades all too often. Common reasons for a souring relationship include unreliability, lack of communication, failure to set realistic expectations and poor handling of issues during the lending process.
Real Estatebendsource.com

Seller's Disclosures: Truth in Real Estate

Every property has idiosyncrasies, and certainly, every home is not perfect. It's highly likely at some point during homeownership something has occurred that will need to be disclosed when selling the property. As a broker, I have yet to meet a seller who hasn't expressed apprehension about disclosing potential and past problems that could influence a buyer's decision. This apprehension begs the question: What and how much does a seller tell, not only their broker, but also potential buyers?
Real Estatesanantoniopost.com

Commercial real estate sector optimistic for quick recovery

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The gradual opening of cities boosted by the infection rates going down and the mass inoculation drives further gives hope to the office space market for the quick rebound post the second wave of COVID-19. With emerging trends shaping up and increased demand for office spaces, commercial real estate developers are batting for a quick revival in the coming quarters of 2021.
Real Estateazbigmedia.com

The Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2021

There are many adjectives that could be used to describe each of the Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2021. Innovative. Driven. Brilliant. Strong. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t face unprecedented challenges like the rest of us during the pandemic. “Personally, I found self-care to be more...
Real Estateretechnology.com

The Pros and Cons of Real Estate Designations

Are those three letters that follow your name really that important? What benefits do they have? Are there any downsides? Let's take a closer look at what real estate designations have to offer. Here are the pros and cons of real estate designations:. Cons. They Cost Time and Money. To...
Real Estatedowntownfrederick.org

Rob Krop Team at Keller Williams Realty Centre | Real Estate Agents

Motivated MD licensed Real Estate Agents looking to build a career or take an existing career to the next level on our expanding team. We provide training, office support, leads, and more. Address: 203 Broadway Street Suite 310. Hiring: 2 people. Apply: Online Application or email recruiting@robkropteam.com. Approximate Pay Range:...
Real Estaterismedia.com

What the Booming Seller’s Market Means for Luxury Real Estate Professionals

With 19.45% of existing home sales in North America now in the $500,000 range and above, the luxury real estate market has seen rapid, unprecedented growth over the last year. To add to that increase, ultra-low inventory is creating a booming seller’s market where competition is fierce.So what does all of this mean for luxury real estate professionals and their clientele? And how do new luxury real estate professionals break into selling in such a strong seller’s market?
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Why Work With A REALTOR?

Want to buy a house or sell your current home but don’t know the first step in achieving this? Then a REALTOR® is the best person to consult. A REALTOR® is a licensed professional who sell and buys residential and commercial property for others. So, why use a REALTOR to buy or sell?
Teller County, COGazette

Shortages of lumber and other resources continue to plague real estate market in Teller County, elsewhere

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles about real estate in Teller County. The first one talked about the high prices of homes in addition to the lack of inventory. In the second, the county assessor talked about the increase in home valuations. This article looks at the cost of materials such as lumber for those who want to start from scratch.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Is Hospitality a Real Estate Industry?

For lending purposes, there are six commonly defined sectors of commercial real estate. These categories are office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hotel, and special purpose. Hotels are considered non-core real estate investments characterized either as value-added or opportunistic real estate from both the equity investor and lender perspectives. This classification creates...
Real Estatefranchising.com

Better Homes And Gardens® Real Estate Announces Affiliation Of Long Island Brokerage

Nassau County Firm Poised for Growth in Highly Competitive Market. Founded in 2016, the boutique brokerage is led by Aret Kayserilioglu and Fred Bollinger, both experienced and accomplished entrepreneurs in various industries including restaurant, retail and real estate. Aret and Fred met during their first year in the real estate industry, learning alongside each other and naturally formed a partnership. Leaning on their prior service industry experience and entrepreneurial mindset, they decided to open their own brokerage with a core focus of delivering superior customer service.