Residential Real Estate Council Hosting Sell-A-Bration® 2021

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), a global network of market-leading independent real estate firms recently recognized Sea Island Properties with an award for Highest Average Production in Volume for 2020. “We are delighted to celebrate our members who went above and beyond serving the needs of relocating home buyers and sellers during a truly unprecedented year,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “The evolving needs of homeowners resulted in increased activity for our network, whether relating to the demand for more space, the appeal of a change of scenery, the ability to work from anywhere or the desire to be closer to family.” Sea Island Properties thanks all of our clients for your continued support throughout the years and especially more recently. Sea Island Properties, your local connection in the Golden Isles to the world of Real Estate. 351 Sea Island Road, 912.638.5161, seaislandproperties.com.