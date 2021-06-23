Chef Nikhil Abuvala Talks Staffing Shortages, Noodles, and the Future of Restaurants
The pandemic's effect on one Florida-based restauranteur. In Grayton Beach, Florida, Chef Nikhil Abuvala is making Asian cuisine accessible to coastal residents. He owns two restaurants: Roux 30A, a small supper club offering rotating tasting dinners in an intimate 900-square foot setting, and Nanbu, the Panhandle’s only noodle bar. Everything is locally sourced and prepared with Abuvala’s deft craftsmanship.www.fodors.com