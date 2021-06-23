Chef Nikhil Abuvala Talks Staffing Shortages, Noodles, and the Future of Restaurants

Next month is quite possibly the most important food festival in the capital - Taste of London - when 40,000 hungry Londoners will descend on Regent's Park on 7-11 July and 14-18 July to rub shoulders with some of the coolest chefs on the planet. If you've always wanted the chance to meet the food industry's most exciting up-and coming talent (and stuff your face with their tasty grub), then a trip to the festival's NEFF Cook and Connect is a must.