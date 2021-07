A Florida university student has been lauded online for donating his possessions to a homeless man. Jabari Richardson’s kindness was captured and shared on TikTok by the user @amburandlex. In the video, Mr Richardson is seen just after stopping his car on the side on the road to give away his things to a man who has a sign that reads, “Anything helps! God bless.” “I don’t know this young man but he deserves to go viral. I hope he had a TikTok,” the closed captions read on the video as Mr Richardson is seen giving the man his belongings...