After a trying year for the Wahlberg family, actor Donnie Wahlberg is showing some love to his sister Tracey. The Blue Bloods actor shared a photo of the two embracing on Instagram with an incredibly heartfelt caption. "My sister — what an amazing human being she is. She stays out of the 'spotlight', and may give me an eye roll for posting this, but she shines brighter than any star in the sky," Wahlberg wrote. "She is absolutely the rock in our family and we could not have managed this past year without her guidance, her strength and her grace. I love you, Tracey!"