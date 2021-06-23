How Has Dating Been For You Post Pandemic? POLL

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in so many ways, but for single folks it made them look at dating through a completely different lens. Lockdowns and mask mandates turned the dating scene upside down and for over a year many singles didn’t see much hope in dating. They have had to take on the feelings of isolation, and some even believe a prime year of dating have been stolen from them. But that hasn’t stopped folks from putting their loneliness to the side and getting back into the dating scene.