[WATCH] Peek Inside The 100-Year-Old Hidden Castle Tower in New York City Where AMC’s CEO Lives

It may be hard to tell at times, but New York City has plenty of gorgeous green garden spaces. It can be easy to forget about the parks, courtyards, and secret gardens when you think of the “concrete jungle,” but if you take a stroll through your neighborhood you’ll definitely stumble across some greenery. Now that summer is nearly here we can’t get enough of the fresh vegetation. Aside from the large park areas and botanical gardens, there are countless community parks, restaurants, shops, and courtyards covered in lush foliage. Here are some of the cutest secret gardens around the city: