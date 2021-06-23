Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

[WATCH] Peek Inside The 100-Year-Old Hidden Castle Tower in New York City Where AMC’s CEO Lives

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

viewing.nyc
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

MTA unveils its ‘futuristic’ new train model in NYC

New York City’s newest train model was unveiled in Brooklyn Thursday — and the faster cars will provide a “dramatic upgrade” to subway services across the city, the MTA vowed. The R211s, built in Nebraska by Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki, will replace the 46-year-old R46 model in 2022, officials said. The...
wku.edu

2010 Alum Brandon Colvin's "A Dim Valley" Premieres in New York City Theatre

Brandon Colvin’s feature film, A Dim Valley, will premiere in New York City on July 2, 2021. Colvin is a 2010 alum who majored in English with a concentration in creative writing. After graduating, he wrote and directed the films Frames (2012) and Sabbatical (2014), making A Dim Valley Colvin’s third feature-length film.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

10 Stunning Secret Gardens Hidden In New York City

It may be hard to tell at times, but New York City has plenty of gorgeous green garden spaces. It can be easy to forget about the parks, courtyards, and secret gardens when you think of the “concrete jungle,” but if you take a stroll through your neighborhood you’ll definitely stumble across some greenery. Now that summer is nearly here we can’t get enough of the fresh vegetation. Aside from the large park areas and botanical gardens, there are countless community parks, restaurants, shops, and courtyards covered in lush foliage. Here are some of the cutest secret gardens around the city:
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple Watch’s Fall Detection Feature Saved Summerfield Man’s Life

The Apple Watch is a remarkable little gadget that does more than it is advertised. While being a decade ahead of the competition, Apple does not seize to add new features to the mix. We have previously heard how the Apple Watch helped save the life of users around the world. Similarly, the Apple Watch came to a 78-year old user's rescue when he fell down in his driveway all thanks to the Fall Detection feature.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
Union Springs, ALunionspringsherald.com

Union Springs mansion made TikTok famous

An abandoned 19th-century Union Springs mansion on South Powell Street, has made TikTok history. After making its rounds on the social media platform, many have pointed out it’s resemblance to the 2004 romance film “The Notebook.”. After having racked up nearly 700,000 views since being posted last week, many have...
New York City, NYnextmosh.com

Epica & Fleshgod Apocalypse live at Webster Hall (photos)

On December 2, 2016 symphonic metal band Epica and Italian symphonic/technical death metal act Fleshgod Apocalypse brought their ‘North American Principle’ tour to New York City for a packed gathering at Webster Hall. The run was in support of Epica’s ‘The Holographic Principle’ full-length release, and also featured opening sets from Arkona and The Agonist.
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

How to find furnished rooms in New York?

New York is a huge city visited by people from all over the world. It can be said that the city of New York itself is an icon of the USA. People most often go to New York on business trips, tourism, studies, etc., and for a long time people have been moving here not only from Europe but also from various parts of the USA, because they want to take advantage of the opportunities that the Big Apple offers them.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It still be bussin’ tho’: Little Caesars worker exposes pizza sauce in viral TikTok, dividing viewers

TikTok has made a trend of “exposing” the process behind favorite fast food items. Employees at Taco Bell, Panera Bread, Chick-fil-A, and Dunkin’ have lifted the veil on a number of menu favorites, including Taco Bell’s beans and Panera’s mac and cheese. Little Caesars is the latest fast-food staple to get the TikTok treatment after an apparent employee exposed the process behind the chain’s pizza sauce.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

WATCH: How to plan the New York City of 2050

A new administration is heading for New York City, but developer Jonathan Rose believes a plan for the next four years is not enough. “We need to have a collective vision,” Rose said in the latest episode of TRD’s Coffee Talk. That means planning for the New York of 2050, not 2024.
LifestylePosted by
New York Only

New York’s Constitution Marsh Trail Leads To A Magnificent Hidden Oasis

If you’re looking for a gorgeous marsh hike in New York, we’ve got you covered! The Constitution Marsh Audubon Center Trail is only about 1.3 miles, but for a short trail, it packs a lot of beauty! Obviously, mountain hikes and river hikes have a lot to admire, but there is something unique about the […] The post New York’s Constitution Marsh Trail Leads To A Magnificent Hidden Oasis appeared first on Only In Your State.