We Need To Talk About WTF Happened In The Elite Season 4 Finale

Moss discussed June's season finale rage in the season finale, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "It almost comes naturally as you’re going through the season," she said. "I love episodic television because you get to explore something hour by hour; it’s like making 10 movies. You get to go with your character through everything they’re experiencing, so you have this real bird’s eye view of what’s happening. And by the time you get to an episode 10, it’s like, 'Well, obviously this is exactly what is going to happen.' When getting the scripts, I plan the arc of it as much as I can and modulate the performance to fit. So, I fully believed that June would be in that state of composed fury by the time she hit episode 10." ALSO: Yvonne Strahovski weighs in on the season finale.