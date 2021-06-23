We Need To Talk About WTF Happened In The Elite Season 4 Finale
Another season of Elite has left fans with their jaws on the floor, and although the fandom is getting used to having to say goodbye to their favorite characters at the end of each season, this may be the hardest departure yet. Although nothing’s confirmed, the Season 4 finale strongly suggested two core Elite characters won’t be back for Season 5. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t finished the Elite Season 4 finale. The big question is: Will Ander and Guzmán be in Elite Season 5, or was that finale really their big farewell? If they aren’t coming back, their absence will have a huge effect on the rest of the crew next season.www.elitedaily.com