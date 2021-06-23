William Paterson University’s College of Education Maintains Prestigious CAEP Accreditation for Promoting Excellence in Educator Preparation

Paul Ambrose has been named interim dean of the College of Business and Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Ambrose joined the information technology and supply chain management department in 2005. He is a tenured professor and served as department chair for nearly four years. As associate dean of graduate programs since 2015, he has been responsible for the administration and oversight of seven master’s degree programs and one doctorate program. He also worked closely with John Chenoweth, dean of the college, who will serve as the new provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UW-Whitewater.