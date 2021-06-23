Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

The little-known agreement that could lead the U.S. and China to war

By Gregory Winger
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith NATO labeling China a “systemic” threat to the international order and the Pentagon debating the creation of a permanent naval task force in the Pacific, the prospect of war with China has never felt more concrete. Yet if Washington and Beijing ultimately go to war, it might have less to do with today’s great power competition than with how Donald H. Rumsfeld and Cyrus Vance dealt with the American relationship with the Philippines in the wake of the Vietnam War.

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Military Bases#South China Sea#Nato#Pentagon#Philippine#Indochina#State Department#Reed Bank#American Mdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Philippines
Country
China
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. says China's nuclear buildup 'concerning'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday that China’s rapid build-up of its nuclear forces was “concerning” and called on Beijing to engage with it to reduce “the risks of destabilizing arms races.”. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a news briefing the build-up had become more difficult...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

Is a 'Cold War' really emerging between China and the US?

(CNN) — A new generation of US cold warriors just got some powerful validation. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about China in a New York Times interview in Paris, he offered one of the most revealing insights yet into the Biden administration's foreign policy. Blinken said that France and the US were "on the same page" on the need to defend the free world order as China gains influence. The alternative, he warned, would be no global order or a Chinese-led world order that would be "profoundly illiberal in nature."
Foreign Policyrealcleardefense.com

Across the Expanse: The Sealift Dilemma in a War Against China

The DoD has shifted its focus away from fighting insurgents in the Middle East to prepare for large-scale combat operations. The shift in focus requires that DoD reassess its critical vulnerabilities, especially against its principal great power rival, China. China’s growing navy and increasingly hegemonic ambitions in the Indo-Pacific have the potential to disrupt alliances and create a unique logistical problem for expeditionary U.S. military operations. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is one of the key U.S. alliance disruptors as China expands its reach in the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is the largest navy in the world, outnumbering the United States by approximately 60 ships in 2020.1 The BRI and growing navy are part of President Xi Jinping’s strategy to achieve “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 20492, and they both will contribute to the U.S. military’s logistical challenges.2.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S.-Philippines military agreement extended for six more months

June 14 (UPI) -- The Visiting Forces Agreement keeping U.S. troops in the Philippines was extended on Monday for six more months. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced plans to abrogate the agreement in February 2020, but the termination process was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and new potential threats from China in the South China Sea.
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

Philippines delays scrapping of US visiting forces agreement

Manila — The Philippines has again suspended a decision to scrap a crucial agreement governing the US troop presence in the country, its foreign minister said on Monday, amid continuing maritime pressure from China. The Pentagon welcomed the announcement from Manila -- the third suspension of the decision covering the...
Foreign PolicyHerald-Dispatch

George F. Will: Strategic ambiguity no longer a viable policy toward Taiwan

WASHINGTON — Fifty years ago next week, a forgivable fib about a stomachache presaged momentous changes. One thing, however, has not changed since Henry Kissinger, President Richard Nixon’s national security adviser, made his surreptitious trip to Beijing. Then, as now, the status of Taiwan was the focus of China’s intransigence. Now, as then, Taiwan tests the limited usefulness of U.S. ambiguity.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S.-China War of 2026: U.S. Navy Battleships Go to War?

Imagine this fictional showdown: It’s July 2026, and the United States and China are on the brink of war in the South China Sea. Despite years of negotiations and what amounts to a ‘frozen conflict’ on the water, China, the Philippines and Vietnam are more deadlocked than ever before when it comes to various claims and counterclaims in this hotly contested sea. Tensions are now near the boiling point as Beijing has finally begun reclamation work at Scarborough Shoal, blockaded once again Second Thomas Shoal and placed multiple oil rigs off Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone in response to another loss in the international court of arbitration in the Hague, this time brought by Vietnam.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy Would Have One Massive Problem in a War with China or Russia

Jerry Seinfeld could make convoys the subject of a standup routine: what’s the deal with them?. Or, more to the point, what’s the deal with navies that seem bent on unlearning hard-won lessons from past oceanic wars? Navies such as our own. The U.S. Navy leadership has reportedly informed the chiefs of the U.S. Military Sealift Command and Maritime Administration that “you’re on your own” when trying to run supplies or manpower across the Atlantic, Pacific or Indian oceans to support operations along the Eurasian rimlands. The navy can spare no escort ships to protect them.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Philippine President Again Postpones Withdrawing Country From U.S. Defense Agreement

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte postponed his decision to withdraw from the defense agreement it has with the United States, the Associated Press reported. The Philippines and the U.S. have an agreement that allowed U.S. troops to train alongside Philippine troops in large numbers in the Philippines. Duterte postponed the decision by six months so both sides have time to react to his concerns.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China urges U.S. and Russian nuclear cuts and progress in Iran talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and Russia on Friday to further cut their nuclear arsenals, days before U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a summit in Geneva. Wang, addressing the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament from Beijing, said that fresh reductions by the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

China Furious Over U.S. Senators' Trip to Taiwan, Says It Could Embolden Separatist Forces

China expressed anger over a trip to Taiwan by three U.S. senators over the weekend, saying that it could encourage "separatist forces." During a recent press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China "expresses strong dissatisfaction [about the visit] and has lodged a solemn representation," according to Channel News Asia (CNA).
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
POTUSThe Guardian

Iraq was Donald Rumsfeld’s war. It will forever be his legacy

Donald Rumsfeld, secretary of defense under George W Bush, who died on 30 June at the age of 88, enjoyed one all-important attribute, which was to appear larger than he actually was. He enhanced his comparatively diminutive 5ft 8in stature with the aid of thickly padded shoes with built-up heels, which caused him to waddle when he walked. His staff called them the “duck shoes”. But he inflated his presence in other ways, too, promoting the image of a clear-thinking, decisive commander while determinedly deflecting responsibility when initiatives he had championed careened into disaster.