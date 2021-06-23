Here's What To Know About The Chaotic Location Where Loki Is Stuck

Spinoffs appear to be the ‘in’ thing right now since just about everyone is thinking about them and some movies and TV shows are actually getting them. A Cruella spinoff is bound to be at least halfway interesting since trying to come up with a spinoff to show how Cruella might come to be the person that everyone remembers is something that might create a bit of intrigue, while creating a spinoff of Jasper and Horace feels like a Laurel and Hardy or Abbot and Costello act in the making. It’s coming to the point where one might have to wonder when spinoffs are going to become less attractive, but it would appear that this isn’t going to happen anytime soon. Once someone in Hollywood gets an idea to do something it’s time to form a pack and follow the leader as one spinoff idea takes point before another one comes up to knock it out of the lead. In this manner it feels like that the idea of spinoffs could last a while since all one really has to do is start lobbing ideas up and hope that they stick before they hit the ground.