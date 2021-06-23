Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Sweetest Moments With Their 2 Kids

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsAie_0adKEWD400
Evan Bass and Carly Waddell with children Charlie and Bella. Courtesy of Carly Waddell/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise babies! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed two children ahead of their 2020 breakup.

The estranged couple tied the knot in June 2017 in Mexico, and their daughter, Isabella, joined them eight months later. “Everyone is happy and healthy,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Super smooth pregnancy!”

Bass was already the father of three sons from a previous relationship at the time — Ensley, Liam and Nathan. Waddell gave birth to a baby boy of their own, Charlie, in November 2019.

“Delivery was fast and perfect straight into mommy’s arms,” the Tennessee native gushed to Us at the time. “Everyone is doing well.”

The following year, the Bachelor Nation members revealed that they had called it quits. “We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the former ABC personalities wrote in a December 2020 statement. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

Waddell later confirmed that they had been separated since “the day after Thanksgiving.” The “Dream Train” singer told her YouTube followers: “We’ve been going to therapy for years.”

The former reality stars left hints for their followers prior to announcing their separation, from Waddell moving into a new home to Bass taking a social media hiatus.

However, the Texas native’s brother, Zak Waddell, exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 not to “close the chapter on [their] love story.” He explained, “There are pages still to be written.”

In May 2021, Carly’s friend Jade Roper noted that the exes were “trying to figure … out” their marriage.

“They’re not officially divorced and with children, I think it’s something that they want to, like, make sure that they exhaust all avenues before they give up on their relationship,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost exclusively told Us at the time. “I think she’s happy where she is right now. And I think she’s just kind of trying to figure out what’s best for them.”

Keep scrolling to see Carly and the erectile dysfunction specialist’s cutest family photos with Isabella and Charlie over the years, including matching Halloween costumes and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Waddell
Person
Evan Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paradise#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Jenna Cooper Gets Engaged to Karl Hudson 1 Year After Daughter’s Birth: ‘Easiest Decision Ever’

The ultimate birthday present! The Bachelor season 22 alum Jenna Cooper accepted a proposal from Karl Hudson on her 32nd birthday. “I said YES!😍💍,” Cooper wrote alongside photos from the beach engagement on Wednesday, June 9. “Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees. Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelor’s Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Welcome Twins & Become Family Of 5

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk are now parents of THREE little ones. Lauren gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl — making a former trio a family of five!. Lauren Luyendyk gave birth to a baby boy and girl on June 12. The addition of the twins officially means that Lauren and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., who met on The Bachelor, are now parents of three. The couple already has a daughter, Alessi, who just turned two on May 29.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Carly Waddell From ‘BiP’ Season 3 Explains the Reason for Her Emergency Hospital Visit

Bachelor Nation fans, I come bearing good news: Carly Waddell from Bachelor in Paradise season 3 appears to be doing well after her emergency hospital visit last week and is now telling her followers exactly what happened to her. According to Carly, she was in the process of boarding a flight and started getting “really bad intestinal cramps” just before her plane’s takeoff.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Evan Bass Jokes About Collecting ‘Ex-Wives’ Amid Carly Waddell Split, Confirms He’s Been Dating

Laughter is the best medicine! Evan Bass couldn’t help but poke fun at himself as he fielded questions from fans about his split from Carly Waddell. The Bachelorette alum, 38, hosted a Q&A on Instagram on Saturday, June 12, and admitted to feeling “happier than I’ve been in a long time” six months after he and Waddell, 35, went their separate ways. The erectile dysfunction specialist also noted that he’s back on the market, confirming, “Yes I’m dating.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Trista and Ryan Sutter’s Family Album Over the Years

Sutter squad, assemble! Trista and Ryan Sutter met during the inaugural season of The Bachelorette and have since become an adorable family of four. Trista made her first Bachelor Nation appearance during season 1 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2002. After Alex Michel selected her as the runner-up, she became the first-ever Bachelorette in January 2003. After winning Trista’s heart during the regular season, Ryan wed his love in a televised special that aired in December of that year.
TV ShowsCosmopolitan

There Are Already a TON of Spoilers for ’Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7, Y’all

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is *just* starting to pop off with drama, and we’re already getting treated to inside intel about Bachelor in Paradise season 7...which, by the way, doesn’t premiere until August 16! Nevertheless, if you, my friend, are dying to know everything about this upcoming season well before ABC officially announces the cast members willingly signing themselves up for a hedonistic summer on the beach with TONS of sexy endeavors, you are in luck.