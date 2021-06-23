Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Sweetest Moments With Their 2 Kids

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell with children Charlie and Bella. Courtesy of Carly Waddell/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise babies! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed two children ahead of their 2020 breakup.

The estranged couple tied the knot in June 2017 in Mexico, and their daughter, Isabella, joined them eight months later. “Everyone is happy and healthy,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Super smooth pregnancy!”

Bass was already the father of three sons from a previous relationship at the time — Ensley, Liam and Nathan. Waddell gave birth to a baby boy of their own, Charlie, in November 2019.

“Delivery was fast and perfect straight into mommy’s arms,” the Tennessee native gushed to Us at the time. “Everyone is doing well.”

The following year, the Bachelor Nation members revealed that they had called it quits. “We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the former ABC personalities wrote in a December 2020 statement. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

Waddell later confirmed that they had been separated since “the day after Thanksgiving.” The “Dream Train” singer told her YouTube followers: “We’ve been going to therapy for years.”

The former reality stars left hints for their followers prior to announcing their separation, from Waddell moving into a new home to Bass taking a social media hiatus.

However, the Texas native’s brother, Zak Waddell, exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 not to “close the chapter on [their] love story.” He explained, “There are pages still to be written.”

In May 2021, Carly’s friend Jade Roper noted that the exes were “trying to figure … out” their marriage.

“They’re not officially divorced and with children, I think it’s something that they want to, like, make sure that they exhaust all avenues before they give up on their relationship,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost exclusively told Us at the time. “I think she’s happy where she is right now. And I think she’s just kind of trying to figure out what’s best for them.”

Keep scrolling to see Carly and the erectile dysfunction specialist’s cutest family photos with Isabella and Charlie over the years, including matching Halloween costumes and Valentine’s Day celebrations.