Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartwell, GA

Nancy Snow

Hartwell Sun
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Sue Jones Snow, 83, of Hartwell, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Athens. Born on March 15, 1938 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Harold Cleo Jones and Ethel Sara Sanders Jones. Mrs. Snow was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School teacher and director, training union teacher, WMU director, assistant treasurer, choir member and also a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church for many years.

www.thehartwellsun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
City
Hartwell, GA
Hartwell, GA
Obituaries
City
Clarkesville, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sue Jones#Wmu#Gospel Jamboree#The Reed Creek School#Reed Creek School Day#Brannon Reiley#Ga 30643
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy