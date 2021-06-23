Nancy Snow
Nancy Sue Jones Snow, 83, of Hartwell, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Athens. Born on March 15, 1938 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Harold Cleo Jones and Ethel Sara Sanders Jones. Mrs. Snow was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School teacher and director, training union teacher, WMU director, assistant treasurer, choir member and also a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church for many years.www.thehartwellsun.com