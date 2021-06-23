Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

I’m an Episcopal priest. Denying Biden Communion is the nuclear option.

By Steven Paulikas
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a priest, I’ve celebrated the Eucharist most Sunday mornings of my adult life. Sometimes people ask if it gets boring to repeat the same words and actions week after week: “Take, eat, this is my Body, which is given for you …” But I can honestly answer that every single time is a humbling and profound experience. I stand at the altar dressed in robes patterned on ancient fashion, facing silver vessels that contain simple elements of bread and wine. Beyond them is the real treasure: God’s people, who have assembled in our church’s historic building for a chance to commune with something larger than themselves. If you train your mind’s eye just right, you can see the burdens and hopes they bring to the feast; it’s the job of the priest to make the words of the prayer on the page their words. Surrounded by all this holiness, there’s no way but for the bread and wine to be transformed into something beyond themselves, becoming objects of our purest desires. Even toddlers invariably stretch out with chubby little knuckles in anticipation of receiving the bread. For just a moment, we are all transported to a place that looks and feels less like our broken world and more like a people at peace with ourselves and our neighbors — the heavenly banquet that Jesus preached about.

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Roman Catholic Church#Episcopal Church#American#Greek#Reformation#Protestants#Roman Eucharistic#The Council Of Trent#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MORRIS: Jesus heals all who will hear him

Matthew 13 tells of a large crowd that assembled by the Sea of Galilee to hear Jesus speak. After His discourse, His disciples asked why He used parables. He explained it with these words (v. 15): “For the heart of this people has become dull, and with their ears they scarcely hear... ”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Roman Catholic church frequented by Biden will let anyone receive Communion amid abortion controversy

A Washington, D.C., church frequented by President Biden says it won't get involved in what it describes as "a political issue" over Communion. The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the city's Georgetown neighborhood, which Biden has attended several times since taking office, said Wednesday it will not deny the Eucharist to the president over his abortion stance or "anyone else who presents themselves."
ReligionDesiring God

God, Make Me a Force for Good

If you are a follower of Christ, God intends for you to be a force for good in this world. He intends for you not only to rejoice in Jesus’s good work for you, but to be a force yourself for amazing good in your various spheres of life. Now,...
ReligionLockhaven Express

Finding Faith: A country that honors God

What truly protects a nation? As you look at the state of our nation today, what do you see?. The Bible says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12), but this is not a popular belief in our society. However, it’s the only way our nation has, and can, flourish. Further support for this truth is found in Proverbs 14:34, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.” Abandoning the Lord leads to disgrace and the loss of His blessings.
Religionbigrapidsnews.com

Pastor's Pen: Facing our day in freedom

Let's take the time of giving this day to God, asking for His guidance, His strength, His ability to love others. Starting our day in this matter could change our world, treating everyone with respect even when they may have an opinion different from ours. We may question how we...
Religionmadison

Catholic policies lead to abortion -- Paula Dail

As a Catholic, I was disappointed but not surprised to hear Bishop Donald Hying publicly favor the Catholic Church’s efforts to withhold communion from pro-choice Catholic politicians. It continually amazes me that the church’s middle managers, which is what bishops are, refuse to acknowledge that the most effective way to...
HomelessReporter

Faith Matters: Fulfilling the second greatest commandment: 'Loving Thy Neighbor'

I sat comfortably in my air-conditioned lounge sipping a glass of cold water and reading a book. Earlier on, the weather channel had cautioned people in our area about a heatwave so I stayed indoors, where everything felt so good -- cool air, cold water and a good book. Then there was a knock on the door, and I realized that the food I had ordered for my wife and I had arrived. I opened the door, stepped outside and I was immediately confronted with the blistering heat. For a few moments, I felt disoriented as I became exposed to the intensity of the heat.
ReligionSkagit Valley Herald

Why Communion matters in Catholic life -- and what it means to be denied the Eucharist

Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content. (THE CONVERSATION) The biannual U.S. Catholic bishops’ meeting received more than its usual attention this June due to one particular item on its agenda: a proposed document on the Sacrament of the Eucharist, a ritual also known as Holy Communion.
Religionmanisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Sabbath, are we keeping it a Holy day?

Sabbath is from the Hebrew "shabbath" meaning day of rest. The rest, though important, is incidental to the true keeping of the Sabbath. The important thing to remember is the Sabbath is a Holy Day. A day for the sons and daughters of God to turn to the Lord through church attendance, prayer, scripture study and serving others. It is a time for building close family relations and strengthening our spiritually.
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: Testing our love for God

“I love Jesus!” is a statement often uttered, but is it true?. To answer that question, I reckon the first thing to do is to define love. What is love?. The Bible gives us the definition of love in its most famous verse, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave…” Love is a giving of yourself to someone or something. Another example of love in the Bible is the story of Jacob and Rachel. Jacob loved Rachel and when Jacob asked for Rachel’s hand in marriage, Laban, Rachel’s father, told Jacob he would have to work for him for seven years to have her.
Martinsville, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Exploring what a Christian worldview is based on

What is a worldview? It is the way one views the world; an understanding of how the world works and human purpose in the world; my beliefs and how I explain what life is about; the foundation that I use in how I live and respond to the world in which I live.
Religionftc.co

The Draw of Worldly Christianity

“I don’t get the hype,” my friend said about the new restaurant opening in our city. “Seriously?” I asked. I’d been unofficially counting down the days until opening, waiting for the renowned barbeque joint to open its Tallahassee outpost. We were getting hometown access to the Tom Brady of ribs and my buddy didn’t “get the hype.” As former UCLA basketball coach John Wooden would say, “Goodness gracious sakes alive.”
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Doing the Work of Jesus

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Isaiah 61:1-3. Jesus entered the temple in Nazareth where he grew up as a young boy and man. He stood and read the prophecy and mission statement of His time on earth. “The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on...
Religionncadvertiser.com

Letter: Bishop Scharfenberger' stance

A spokeswoman for Bishop Edward Scharfenberger stated in Sunday's (June 20) Times Union, the bishop “doesn't support a blanket rule denying Communion to politicians who support abortion. It's too important and sacred to us to turn into a political football." He’ll discuss the matter with them “privately”. Bishop Scharfenberger has...