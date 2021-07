HARRISBURG – The PA Senate sent legislation to Gov. Tom Wolf that would block the state, as well as any county, municipality, school district, college or university, from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The Legislature amended Senate Bill 618 to prohibit the Secretary of Health from unilaterally restricting travel of Pennsylvanians, as well as issuing stay-at-home orders and ordering masking mandates. It also keeps the Health Department from using taxpayer resources to create an electronic vaccine tracking system. Gov. Wolf will have 10 days to sign the bill into law, veto the bill, or allow the bill to become law without his signature.