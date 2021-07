July 9, 2021, is the deadline for women and men to apply for the 67th recruit class of the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP). “People who are ideal candidates for the state patrol are as varied as the job,” WSP Superintendent Anthony Burrell said. “We encourage officers to pursue their own interests which may include working as a K-9 officer, pilot, or as a member of the dignitary protection or technical reconstruction units. All contribute to travelers and commerce moving safely.”