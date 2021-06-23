Ask the expert – Your top FLoC questions answered: How Google is testing cohorts, what FLoC means for B2B and how it works with cross-device browsing

In this article, we focus what everyone should focus on when they start a website and the marketing of it. This would be the Keyword Research. So many people want to get started on link creation or website optimization right away. They forget that everything starts with the keywords that will go in your Website Name, URL and content on the site itself. While some of these tips may be a little tedious, they are all important. I hope this helps you to achieve your goals that you have for your website on the internet. Let’s get started.