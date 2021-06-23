Fairport native debuting ‘Portraits of the Frontline’

When Julia Maddalina offered to paint the portraits of frontline health care professionals in March 2020, the gesture was simply her way of honoring them. Maddalina, 25, a Fairport native living in Ann Arbor, Michigan, had just been put out of work in the first month of pandemic shutdowns. She posted on Twitter that she would donate her talents in the form of art that looks into the eyes of those workers risking their lives.