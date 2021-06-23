Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairport, NY

Fairport native debuting ‘Portraits of the Frontline’

monroecopost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Julia Maddalina offered to paint the portraits of frontline health care professionals in March 2020, the gesture was simply her way of honoring them. Maddalina, 25, a Fairport native living in Ann Arbor, Michigan, had just been put out of work in the first month of pandemic shutdowns. She posted on Twitter that she would donate her talents in the form of art that looks into the eyes of those workers risking their lives.

www.monroecopost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Entertainment
State
Michigan State
City
Fairport, NY
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Fairport, NY
Entertainment
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
City
Pittsford Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Frontline#Twitter#Pittsford Fine Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.