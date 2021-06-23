Cancel
Record-Breaking Sale for Award-Winning Oceanfront Home in Greater Victoria

By Michael Kaminer
mansionglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly five years after it hit the market, a Victoria, British Columbia, home has broken price records for the Canadian province’s capital region. Listed at C$14 millioni( US$11.32 million) the oceanfront home on 67 acres sold for C$12 million, according to records. The transaction is the highest-recorded residential sale through the Multiple Listing Service system in Victoria’s history. The previous record, a C$10.5 million sale in nearby Oak Bay, was set in 2006.

