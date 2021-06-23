Record-Breaking Sale for Award-Winning Oceanfront Home in Greater Victoria

The $25 million sale of a spec mansion in Las Vegas has shattered records as the biggest sale in the city’s history. LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh agreed to pay $25 million for the 15,000-square-foot mansion that developing company Blue Heron built on 1.26 acres of land in the gated Macdonald Highlands community, According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The sale is unusual in more than just the record-breaking price. Hsieh bought the home while immediately agreeing to lease it back to Blue Heron for 30 months so that the company can showcase its design and use it as a show home to market other properties in that time period.