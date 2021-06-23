Cancel
6 Bears who could take advantage of 2021 preseason

By Jacob Infante
windycitygridiron.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL preseason will be returning this August. Teams will have a chance to watch their young up-and-comers and backups showcase their skills and prove themselves as players worth investing in going forward. A lack of a preseason likely made it more difficult for teams to make more informed roster decisions last year, so giving players the chance to play before the regular season should be beneficial to all within the organization, even with the cut down from four to three games.

www.windycitygridiron.com
