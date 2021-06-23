Cancel
Vancouver, WA

Sheriff: Suspects caught on camera breaking into Vancouver taproom

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Suspects were caught on camera breaking into a taproom in Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The break-in occurred at about 5:15 a.m. at Northwest Liquid Gold Taproom & Bottle Shop, located at 11012 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. The sheriff's office said the suspects were seen breaking the front door and stealing multiple items before leaving the taproom.

