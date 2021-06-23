Sheriff: Suspects caught on camera breaking into Vancouver taproom
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Suspects were caught on camera breaking into a taproom in Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The break-in occurred at about 5:15 a.m. at Northwest Liquid Gold Taproom & Bottle Shop, located at 11012 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. The sheriff's office said the suspects were seen breaking the front door and stealing multiple items before leaving the taproom.www.kptv.com