Top 10 Kris Kristofferson Songs

Embedded from www.youtube.com. During her run on the first season of American Idol, where she became the very first winner of the televised talent competition, Kelly Clarkson showcased the incredible range of her vocal instrument, covering songs from Celine Dion and Aretha Franklin. Since her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in 2019, the singer-songwriter has continued to showcase the versatility of her voice in her Kellyoke segments, covering songs from artists including Chris Stapleton, Aerosmith, Olivia Rodrigo and more. She even invited country superstar Trisha Yearwood to join her for a rendition of Yearwood’s classic “Believe Me Baby (I Lied).”