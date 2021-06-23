Cancel
Tyler, TX

Council approves contract to repair storm sewer pipe on College Avenue

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — The Tyler City Council approved a $97,682.60 contract with Vortex Companies to line and repair a storm sewer pipe along College Avenue between West 4th Street and West 5th Street. The 24-inch pipe is in disrepair allowing groundwater to enter the pipe, according to officials. They say repairing the pipe with an internal lining prevents sinkholes and possible damage to private properties in the area. The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.

