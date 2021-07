PG&E is proposing a rate hike that would generate billions of dollars for fire safety upgrades. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the rate increase would begin in 2023, and represent a roughly 18-percent increase over current gas and electric rates. The utility says the money would go towards strengthening its expansive electrical system, and making it safer. Several massive wildfires have been caused by PG&E equipment in recent years, including the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.