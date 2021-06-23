Tyler citizens address redistricting

TYLER — Concerned citizens packed the Tyler City Council meeting Wednesday morning, with many urging the council to approve an independent commission to work with councilmembers on redistricting. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Councilwoman Shirley McKellar, one of two Democrats on the council, said she was in favor of such a commission. Smith County GOP Chair David Stein was the only speaker at the meeting to oppose the commission. He said that while he would volunteer to serve if it was created, he trusted all councilmembers to create fair maps. No action was taken since the item was for presentation only. Redistricting happens every ten years after the annual census is taken.