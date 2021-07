Airline to restart nine routes from Ontario and inaugurate new service from Toronto and Ottawa. CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet is further restoring Ontario's domestic and interprovincial connectivity with the restart of nine routes to and from destinations across Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador by June 30, 2021. The airline is also set to inaugurate two new routes from Toronto and Ottawa to Comox and Victoria. Full schedule details and resumption dates are outlined below.