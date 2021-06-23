People on the Move
EDUCATION: M.B.A. Finance and Real Estate - Emory University, Goizueta Business School B.A. Political Science - Wake Forest University. Carter announces that Adam Parker has been promoted to vice president. Parker leads the redevelopment of MET Atlanta and projects within Carter’s more affordable multifamily development initiative. He oversaw development of the At-Promise Center in Pittsburgh and is managing the next center at Young Family YMCA. Parker is a member of the City of Atlanta Stadium Neighborhoods TAD Advisory Committee, chairs the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation Young Executives Board and is a LEAD Atlanta alumnus.www.bizjournals.com