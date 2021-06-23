Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

People on the Move

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: M.B.A. Finance and Real Estate - Emory University, Goizueta Business School B.A. Political Science - Wake Forest University. Carter announces that Adam Parker has been promoted to vice president. Parker leads the redevelopment of MET Atlanta and projects within Carter’s more affordable multifamily development initiative. He oversaw development of the At-Promise Center in Pittsburgh and is managing the next center at Young Family YMCA. Parker is a member of the City of Atlanta Stadium Neighborhoods TAD Advisory Committee, chairs the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation Young Executives Board and is a LEAD Atlanta alumnus.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#M B A Finance#Young Family Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
Related
Charitiesbizjournals

United Way grants $9M to local groups dealing with pandemic fallout

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has notified more than 100 partner agencies they would receive a total of more than $9 million to help with fallout from the pandemic and continue serving local families. The money will be available to as many as 135 agencies in January, but granting the...
Louisville, KYbizjournals

A bevy of Louisville executive moves | Access Louisville podcast

Access Louisville is a weekly podcast from Louisville Business First. Follow us on popular podcast services to never miss an episode. Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher. These days it seems a lot of executives are looking for something new. We talk about that on this week's...
Economybizjournals

Post-completion reviews of acquisitions improve success of future opportunities

A best practice at many companies is to present the board with post-completion reviews of acquisitions. These usually take place between one to two years after completion of the project, so any lessons learned can be applied to future acquisitions to increase the probability of achieving expectations. My company followed...
Collegesbizjournals

Baker’s capital plan funds $87M in higher education projects

Sponsored Content by Hannah Green – Staff Reporter. A $2.6 billion capital plan announced by the Baker administration includes a number of investments in higher ed. Here are five renovation projects expected on Massachusetts college campuses from the funding.
Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Cary, NCbizjournals

Alpesh Karsalia

Financial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Former Wells Fargo commercial banker Alpesh Karsalia has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Cary, NC, team, bringing 15 years of financial services experience to his role as financial advisor for the client advisory group, which serves commercial business clients. He is based at Pinnacle’s Preston Corners office in Cary. Karsalia was previously senior commercial relationship manager for Wells Fargo, and he has also worked for Capital Bank Financial Corp. in Raleigh.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Charitiesbizjournals

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
Karnes City, TXbizjournals

The Eagle Ford completely transformed this rural utility

The explosion in drilling in South Texas that began in 2008 has left the Karnes Electric Cooperative Inc. bursting at the seams. When the Business Journal visited the headquarters of the rural cooperative in Karnes City early in June, poles, wires and transformers were scattered across the ground outside and there was not enough parking for trucks in its fleet or the people working in the office.
Swimming & Surfingbizjournals

Swim school dives into Boston as part of nationwide expansion

A Chicago-based swim school with an ambitious goal of growing from 10 locations today to 400 in the next decade has set its sights on Boston as part of that plan. Big Blue Swim School wants to open at least nine Boston-area swim schools, with a priority on areas where they aren't typically found: In shopping centers, for instance, where it's convenient for parents dropping off and picking up their kids around getting groceries or stopping at the gym.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Felipe Aldunate is Assistant Professor of Finance at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. This post is based on a recent paper authored by Mr. Aldunate; Dirk Jenter, Associate Professor of Finance at the London School of Economics; Arthur G. Korteweg, Associate Professor of Finance and Business Economics at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business; and Peter Koudijs, Associate Professor of Finance at Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Real Estatebizjournals

East Boston housing development to include 426 units

In the past few years, much of East Boston’s new residential construction has taken advantage of skyline views across the harbor. Now, a proposed housing development would move that new growth inland to Route 1A a block from Santarpio’s Pizza.
Businessbizjournals

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Educationphennd.org

Talloires Network Leaders Conference 2021 – Sep 30 – Oct 3

The Talloires Network Leaders Conference (TNLC), scheduled for Thursday, September 30th from 8:00am (EDT/UTC-4) to Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 2:00pm (EDT/UTC-4), will bring together university, nonprofit and community leaders from around the world. The 2021 convening is hosted by Tufts University’s Tisch College of Civic Life and the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy