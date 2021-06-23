Cancel
Keep on Smiling: Canada ties for 1st place in global customer service study in the Smile category with data contributed by Intouch Insight

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. In a year where service standards took a back-seat to the health and safety of customers and employees, businesses had no choice but to find new ways of engaging and building personal connection with those they serve. Through it all, Canadian businesses continued to perform exceedingly well on the international stage. For a second year in a row, Canada comes in on top, tied for first place in the Smile category, one of three areas of focus in the annual study comparing customer service standards across 25 different countries.

SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2027 - Fireclick, Sitecore Inc., Intershop, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM

Nowadays, companies invest considerable sums in advertising new pharmaceutical products, thereby generating profits for the pharmaceutical industry. Digitization has had a decisive effect on the marketing strategies of the various players in the pharmaceutical industry market. The strong competition in the pharmaceutical industry has caused healthcare to invest in digital and physical marketing companies, which has resulted in the market size market value of big data pharmaceutical advertising.
Businessaithority.com

Recommended AI News: India’s First Independent DSP, MediaMath And Airtel Announce Ad Tech partnership

Value-added distributor to provide Auth0’s identity management solutions for LATAM’s top companies. Auth0, the modern identity platform, announced a partnership with CLM, a value-added distributor that specializes in advanced data center infrastructure and cybersecurity. CLM is Auth0’s first distribution partner in Latin America (LATAM) and extends Auth0’s reach into Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru to provide local partners and their customers with an extensible, trusted identity management solution.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Hospitality Property Management Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Oracle, Agilsys, Infor, Digital Arbitrage

Hospitality Property Management Software is used to connect properties such as hotels, resorts, spas, and other hospitality providers to connect with hundreds of online sales channels in real-time. These software enables the property owners to maintain their all-in-one hotel management system and access the data via. desktop or smartphone. In addition, these software also integrates easily with third parties and credit card processing. The increasing expansion of branded hotels and traveling activities globally has increased the need for the management of hospitality property. Furthermore, the focus on enhancing the customer experience has boosted demand for hospitality property management software.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Customer Success Software Market is Going to Boom with Totango, Amity, ChurnZero, Bolstra

The latest study released on the Global Customer Success Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Customer Success Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet’s Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Staffing and Consulting Services. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market is Thriving Worldwide with Experian, Fiserv, ACI Worldwide

The Latest Released Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as SAS Institute (US), LexisNexis (US), SAP (Germany), NICE Systems (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), FICO (US), ThreatMetrix (US), Experian (US), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US) & DXC Technology (US).
Businessaithority.com

DataSpark Signs Landmark Deal With Global Communications Leader Ooredoo for Advanced Data-Driven Smart Network Planning (SNP) Solution

DataSpark’s telco network planning product set to transform business and network efficiencies with next-generation analytics and cutting-edge data science methodologies. DataSpark has signed a multi-year strategic deal with communications giant, Ooredoo Group, to automate and standardise their group-wide network planning processes, optimise capital expenditure spending and deliver superior customer experience.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Data-Driven Customer Service Saves The Day

Creating a better experience for the masses through the power of data and automation. Think about the last time you had a positive customer experience and the last time you had a negative one. Which—and be honest—were you most likely to remember and share?. If your answer is the negative...
Businessthepaypers.com

Pakistan's UBL and Temenos to implement digital banking solution

UBL, a Pakistan-based digital bank, has signed an agreement with Temenos and National Data Consultant (NdcTech) to provide and implement a digital banking solution. UBL, earlier in 2021, launched Pakistan’s first Islamic Digital Account and the ‘UBL Pay’ where customers can use their phones as debit cards. Through this agreement, the bank has embarked on a digital transformation journey across all channels, products, and segments, including retail, SME and corporate, for its domestic and international markets.
Businessmartechseries.com

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes Accelerate their Alliance Partnership to help Organizations Evolve Towards Becoming Intelligent Enterprises

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture to Acquire Ethica Consulting Group, Expanding SAP Capabilities for Companies in Italy

Accenture has agreed to acquire Ethica Consulting Group, a group of technology companies based in Italy that provides advanced software and professional services. The acquisition will strengthen Accenture’s capabilities in delivering digital transformation for clients and enabling them to develop innovative products and services using SAP cloud-based solutions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
San Antonio, TXtexasbreaking.com

Coronavirus Delta Variant Has Spread To San Antonio And It Is Expanding Rapidly

COVID-19 Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, is spreading across San Antonio and already accounts for around 20% of cases, according to public health experts. Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, who manages the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, has urged people who have not been vaccinated yet or who have only received one dose should get their injections.
Businessaithority.com

Salsify Named An Exemplary Vendor In Ventana Research’s 2021 Product Information Management Value Index

Recognized in highest rated category for Product and Customer Experience. Salsify, the commerce experience management platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced it has been named an “Exemplary” vendor in product information management (PIM) by Ventana Research. This is Ventana Research’s highest-rated category, representing the vendors that performed the best in meeting the overall product and customer experience requirements.
TechnologyIndustry Week

Enable Smarter Manufacturing with Digital Solutions

Digitalization is changing business models and manufacturing approaches across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These changes may increase pressure on CPG manufacturing professionals, but at the same time they present new business opportunities. How can your CPG company seize upon these opportunities? In this white paper, we will characterize and frame the challenges you face and then discuss the digital tools that will help you tackle these challenges today and into the future.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here's what to look out for

We’ve been living in a COVID world for more than 18 months now. At the outset of the pandemic, government agencies and health authorities scrambled to inform people on how to identify symptoms of the virus. But as the virus has evolved, it seems the most common symptoms have changed too. Emerging data suggest people infected with the Delta variant — the variant behind most of Australia’s current cases and highly prevalent around the world — are experiencing symptoms different to those we commonly associated with COVID earlier in the pandemic. ...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.