While weeds always present a challenge when gardening, 2021 on the Front Range has been particularly difficult. A wet spring followed by intense heat created ideal conditions for weeds to thrive. Many desirable plants need special attention and love to get growing in the spring and additional love and resources to survive the summer heat, but weeds are experts at growing fast in almost any conditions and in any soil, often out-competing nearby plants for water, light, and nutrients. Aside from using weed prevention products like landscape fabric and mulch, here are a few ways to make sure weeds don’t get the best of your yard: