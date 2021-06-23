Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

People on the Move

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: B.S. Science Technology & Society - Innovation & Organization – Stanford University. Carter announces that David Yankey has been promoted to senior director. Yankey has been instrumental in the leasing efforts at MET Atlanta, attracting tenants including James Beard Award-winning Rodney Scott’s BBQ, established marketing firm NEBO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy and more. Yankey manages the land acquisition process and development for the company’s more affordable multifamily project with a focus on Atlanta and Florida.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Metro Atlanta#Bbq#Nebo#Big Brothers Big Sisters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Swimming & Surfingbizjournals

Swim school dives into Boston as part of nationwide expansion

A Chicago-based swim school with an ambitious goal of growing from 10 locations today to 400 in the next decade has set its sights on Boston as part of that plan. Big Blue Swim School wants to open at least nine Boston-area swim schools, with a priority on areas where they aren't typically found: In shopping centers, for instance, where it's convenient for parents dropping off and picking up their kids around getting groceries or stopping at the gym.
Charitiesbizjournals

United Way grants $9M to local groups dealing with pandemic fallout

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has notified more than 100 partner agencies they would receive a total of more than $9 million to help with fallout from the pandemic and continue serving local families. The money will be available to as many as 135 agencies in January, but granting the...
Louisville, KYbizjournals

A bevy of Louisville executive moves | Access Louisville podcast

Access Louisville is a weekly podcast from Louisville Business First. Follow us on popular podcast services to never miss an episode. Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher. These days it seems a lot of executives are looking for something new. We talk about that on this week's...
Karnes City, TXbizjournals

The Eagle Ford completely transformed this rural utility

The explosion in drilling in South Texas that began in 2008 has left the Karnes Electric Cooperative Inc. bursting at the seams. When the Business Journal visited the headquarters of the rural cooperative in Karnes City early in June, poles, wires and transformers were scattered across the ground outside and there was not enough parking for trucks in its fleet or the people working in the office.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Charitiesbizjournals

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Businessbizjournals

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
Health Servicesbizjournals

Lauren Ostling MD

Dr. Lauren Ostling launched her Mayfield Brain & Spine practice in April 2021. Dr. Ostling has expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery and image-guided neurosurgery. She treats patients with spinal disorders, brain tumors, spinal tumors, hydrocephalus and Chiari malformations, as well as adolescent patients transitioning to adult care. She sees patients at Mayfield's office in Green Township and performs surgery at Mercy West Hospital and the Mayfield Spine Surgery Center.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Cary, NCbizjournals

Alpesh Karsalia

Financial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Former Wells Fargo commercial banker Alpesh Karsalia has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Cary, NC, team, bringing 15 years of financial services experience to his role as financial advisor for the client advisory group, which serves commercial business clients. He is based at Pinnacle’s Preston Corners office in Cary. Karsalia was previously senior commercial relationship manager for Wells Fargo, and he has also worked for Capital Bank Financial Corp. in Raleigh.
Missouri Statebizjournals

Aerosol product maker PLZ buys Missouri lubricant company

PLZ Aeroscience, a maker of aerosol and liquid products, said it's purchased Clinton, Missouri-based Champion Brands, which makes lubricants used in the automotive and industrial industries, for an undisclosed price. Downers Grove, Illinois-based PLZ said Champion makes more than 300 fluids and performance products, including brake fluid, fuel treatments, semi-synthetic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy