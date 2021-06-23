People on the Move
EDUCATION: B.S. Science Technology & Society - Innovation & Organization – Stanford University. Carter announces that David Yankey has been promoted to senior director. Yankey has been instrumental in the leasing efforts at MET Atlanta, attracting tenants including James Beard Award-winning Rodney Scott’s BBQ, established marketing firm NEBO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy and more. Yankey manages the land acquisition process and development for the company’s more affordable multifamily project with a focus on Atlanta and Florida.www.bizjournals.com