Mike Anderson

EDUCATION: B.B.A. Accounting - University of Georgia A.B.J. - Journalism - University of Georgia, Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication. Carter announces that that Michael Anderson has been promoted to vice president. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Anderson joined Carter in 2006 and has led the company’s accounting team and served as a leader on both the Human Resources and Risk Management teams. Anderson oversees the company’s benefits program, commercial insurance, and was integral in the team’s migration of accounting software to transform and streamline the accounting workflow for the company.