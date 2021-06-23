Cancel
Wausau, WI

Wausau area obituaries June 23, 2021

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpair_0adKBv2u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfuNX_0adKBv2u00

Linda J. Evans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwirK_0adKBv2u00

Linda J. Evans, 73, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Weston on June 20, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.

She was born on April 24, 1948, in Wild Rose, WI, daughter of the late Delbert and Patricia Colligan. Linda grew up in Wild Rose and graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1966. She then received a degree in Special Education from UW-Oshkosh in 1970, a path she was called to due to the disabilities of her sister, Kerry. She began teaching in Wausau in 1970 and married her husband Don on December 16, 1978. Linda spent her entire career with the Wausau School District, retiring in 2003.

Linda’s dedication to the children she taught was evident, and she also developed deep relationships with her student’s parents, as many of her students remained in her classroom for five or more years. Linda was also actively involved in Special Olympics and summer camping programs for Special Education students. Linda also developed special relationships with the teachers and aides she worked with which extended past her retirement.

After retirement in 2003, she and Don built a retirement home on Muskellunge Lake in Tomahawk where they spent over 16 years sharing their love of the lake with friends and family. They were also fortunate to escape the Wisconsin winters spending time at their home in Bonita Springs, FL.

Linda enjoyed needlework, creating beautiful birth announcements for each of her grandchildren, and many other special keepsakes for friends and family. She also enjoyed walking, biking, traveling, and visiting local casinos where she could be found playing the penny slots. She was an avid sports fan, supporting the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers either at the games or on TV. Linda and Don were fortunate to attend various Badger games not only in Wisconsin but also several in Florida and Las Vegas. In Florida, Linda enjoyed spending time by the pool and at the beach and was active in their retirement community whether she was line dancing, volunteering at the library or “Tiki hut” hotdog stand, or cheering on Don’s softball team. She also developed many strong friendships with others from across the U.S. and Canada, while spending their winters in Florida.

Linda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Don, daughter Becky Evans (Nate Sperloen) of Madison, WI, son Dan (Lori) Evans of Ringle, WI, step-sons Don (Carolyn) Evans of Aurora, IL, Mark (Wendy) Evans of Knoxville, TN, Eric (Mari) Evans of Manhattan, IL, and brother Dan (Gail) Colligan of Hudson, WI. She is further survived by nine grandchildren: Jason, LeeAnn, Niklas, Emilia, Vanessa, Nicolette, Hendrick, Ella, and Lily. Linda was predeceased by her parents, her sister Kerry, and grandchildren Elijah and Madison.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, with a light meal following the service. Since Linda hated dressing up, casual attire is required.

In life, Linda donated blood and she continued helping others in death via organ and tissue donation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda’s name to one of her favorite charities: Special Olympics, St. Judes, Children’s Miracle Network, or the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

John A. Marquardt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJldq_0adKBv2u00

John Anthony Marquardt, age 69, died on December 17, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born July 23, 1951, to the late Walter and Irma (Holtz) Marquardt. He lived on the home farm for his entire life and was the fourth generation to farm there.

He graduated from Wausau High School in 1969, and then went on to complete the UW-Madison Farm Short Course. He ran a dairy farm for over 20 years, and then worked for the Village of Maine on the road crew for 20 years. He also volunteered for the Maine Fire Department for many years.

John loved people and loved hearing their stories. He loved to sing and to listen to polkas. He was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church of Maine, where he sang in the choir. He rang the bells on Sundays and accompanied the youth to a Youth Gathering in New Orleans. He helped welcome the companion synod visitors from Rietpan, South Africa, and visited there in 2013. He taught Sunday School, enjoyed Bible studies and really loved going to worship.

He was active in his community, including the Children’s Museum, welcoming students to tour his farm, helping campaign for political events, and even riding his bike in the community to spread flyers. He followed all Packer games and other teams as well. He loved his family, his community, and his church.

He is survived by three sisters, Virginia (Gerhard) Kirsch, Katy (Dieter) Harle, and Helen (Jim) Skindlov; two brothers, Stephen (Lynn) Marquardt, and Joel (Marion) Marquardt; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates the care and skill of the Aspirus Cardiac doctors and their team.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Willow Springs Garden – The Round Barn, 6905 N. 60th Ave. Wausau. The open house starts at 11:30 A.M., lunch will be served at 12:30 P.M. A time to share memories and songs will be at 2:00 P.M.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ronald D. Vollmar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14woRF_0adKBv2u00

After a courageous 20+ year battle with Parkinson’s, Ronald Dalton Vollmar, 72, surrounded by his loving family, died on June 10th, 2021. Ron was born to Herb and Dorothy Vollmar on April 15th, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri but from grade school on, grew up in Carmel, Indiana.

Ron graduated from Carmel high school in 1968 and also attended Ball State College in Muncie, Indiana, at both of which, he excelled in track and field. In Muncie, he began working at 16 mowing grass on the banks of the White River, and over the next 40 years, with hard work and determination, he was able to purchase land and equipment and set up an office, garage, and workshop resulting in the establishment of the Vollmar and Sons Excavating and Wrecking Company.  Vollmar Excavating and Wrecking was his life work.  It began a long legacy of caring and providing for others, as he always thought of others before himself.  It was a place for his children to grow, learn, and carry on his beliefs.  Ron enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Indy 500 and the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts. His pastime activities included competitive slalom water-skiing, boating, camping, target shooting, weight lifting, swimming, golf, photography, competing in equestrian horse shows riding on his beloved Champion jumper Bon Fire, eating anything chocolate, and just spending time in the outdoors viewing the wildlife.  Other activities included playing bass guitar in a small band, collecting pocket watches and guns, going to equipment auctions, spending time with his sons and grandchildren – especially taking them all to ice cream shops and, talking politics with friends and business contacts at local diners and coffee shops.  He also enjoyed driving antique cars especially his 1967 Supercharged Avanti and riding his motorcycles on back roads. During his long battle with Parkinson’s, Ron maintained close contact with his far-flung brothers, sister, and longtime business partner Gary Long. Ron was a very kind, gentle, and considerate man throughout his life who urged there be no tears when he was gone, just good memories, as he is now free of his bonds.

He was predeceased by his parents and survived by his stepmother Lynn Austin of Muncie, Indiana, his siblings Herbert Vollmar Jr of Alexandria, Virginia, David and Teresa Vollmar both of Fishers, Indiana, and Mark Vollmar of Bethesda, Maryland, his sons Jason and Andrew Vollmar both of Wausau, Wisconsin, his two granddaughters Katilynn and Lindsey Vollmar, his three great-grandchildren Kobe Jr., Zaniyah, and Oakley all of Muncie, Indiana, his ex-wife Sue Vollmar, his daughter in laws Jennifer Carr and Jasmine Crofoot, his step-grandchildren Kaitlin, Christopher, Carlos, Kyle and Casey, and his step-great-grandchildren Keanu, Ka’ila, and Kalani of all of Wausau.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, June 23rd at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

The family would like to thank the staff of Benedictine and Interim Hospice for their care and dedication to Ron.

Jonas Valdez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEg4C_0adKBv2u00

Jonas Valdez, 56, Wausau, WI, formerly of Brownsville, TX, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Wausau.

He was born September 10, 1964 in Brownsville, TX, son of the late Refugio and Guadalupe (Almazan) Valdez.

Jonas kept himself busy working at several different jobs in the Wausau area. Most recently, he earned his GED certificate from Midstate Technical College on May 24, 2021. Jonas was very proud of this accomplishment.

Among his favorite pastimes, he loved to draw, and had a passion for artistry and painting.

He is survived by his siblings, Grace (Paul) Egner of Spencer, WI., Noemi Ruth (Lupe) Gracia, Ruben (Patricia) Valdez and Joel (Anita) Valdez all of Brownsville, TX., Juan Valdez of San Antonio, TX and Abraham (Debbie) Valdez of Nebraska; his aunts, Evangelina Flores, Ruth Espinoza and Mary Frances Mora; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joe Valdez; his sister, Olivia Valdez; aunts and uncles, Pilar Almazan, Angelita Gracia, Saul Almazan and Juanita Barrera.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Clarence E. Lane Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yKZ3_0adKBv2u00

Clarence “Goober” E. Lane Jr., 68, Wausau, passed away on November 2, 2020.

He was born November 6, 1951 in Sussex, WI. Clarence spent his childhood moving from one foster home to another. When he was eighteen and still in school he came to live with the family of James and Mildred Imhoff in Edgar, WI. After graduation he joined the Marine Corps to see the world and is a Vietnam Veteran. He came home from time to time as he considered the Imhoff’s as his family and had many friends in Edgar and the surrounding communities.

Burial Service and Military Honors at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Waupaca, WI on July 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Albin S. Rucinski

Albin Steven Rucinski, 73, of Rudolph passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home.

Albin was born September 18, 1947 in Stevens Point, Wi., the son of John and Katherine (Powalish) Rucinski. Albin graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1965. He enlisted in the Army in January 1967 and soon after married Patricia (Feltz) Rucinski on May 27, 1967. He was stationed in Fort Jackson, SC Branch E1-E5, serving 3 years. He worked at Preway and later owned his own business with his wife, Al-Tricia’s Ceramics.

He enjoyed gardening, being outside, traveling, going to church, jogging, camping, and spending time with his family.

Albin is survived by his wife, Patricia, and his 12 children; Amy (Brian) Fullerton, Paul (Tina) Rucinski, Abby (Marty) Champagne, Angel (Scott) Anderson, Preston (Tonya) Rucinski, Allicia (Joel) Neve, Aldriana (Roger) Smuda, Alysia (Brandon) Ahrens, Alsonja Rucinski, Alvina (Jake) Thompson, Alcivila (Fue Vang) Rucinski, Althea (Jay) West. Grandfather of 37 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, his sister, RoseAnn (Raymond) Firkus, niece Kim (Matt) Angell and nephew Scott Firkus.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on June 30, 2021 at Stevens Point Seventh Day Adventist Church in Stevens Point, Wi. The service will be officiated by Pastor David.

Dennis W. Kersten

Dennis “Slinky” Kersten, age 73, of Split Rock passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

Dennis Wallace Kersten was born on February 10, 1948, at Clintonville Hospital to Wallace and Ruby (Marquardt) Kersten. He was baptized on March 7, 1948, and confirmed on June 10, 1962, at Peace Lutheran Church, Split Rock. Dennis attended grade school in Split Rock and at Tigerton Elementary and then graduated from Tigerton High School in 1966.

In 1968 Dennis was drafted into the U.S. Army and did his basic training at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. He served in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, from 1968-69 and was a SP5 in the 520th / 537th Personnel Service Division. Dennis received a Good Conduct Medal and an Army Commendation Medal.

After returning home from Vietnam, he worked at Marion Plywood until 1973 and then he started at Drott / JI Case in Schofield. Dennis began as a welder and ended as an assembler at the time of the plant closing in October of 1993. He was on layoff at JI Case from 1980 thru 1986 when he found employment with Orville Krueger of Marion for two years and Tigerton Retail for three years. Dennis returned to Schofield as a welder at American Dynatec Corporation for eleven years. Finally, he worked at Greenheck Fan in Schofield from 2005 until his retirement in 2014.

With his love of the outdoors and nature he enjoyed doing taxidermy for 44 years which kept him super busy. He loved the outdoors; hunting, trapping, trout and lake fishing, gardening, making firewood, and logging. He also cared for honeybees and kept hives for 40+ years. Dennis was a member of the Big Falls Bowhunters Club for over 51 years, being an officer many of those years. Dennis was instrumental in the club’s progress over the years. He was so proud to have received the heaviest deer award TWO times. Dennis was a true handyman and did all sorts of carpentry projects too. He was also an avid softball player with both fast and slow pitch in local leagues.

Dennis was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation committee, also a youth and first-time hunter mentor for several years.

Dennis was united in marriage on October 3, 1981, to Dawn P. Seefeldt at Peace Lutheran Church, Split Rock.

He was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church where he served on the council for many years, was a Sunday school teacher, confirmation mentor, played dartball, served on fund raising committees, and helped with repairs, maintenance, and carpentry projects.

Dennis was a proud member of the American Legion Post #239 of Tigerton. He served on the Honor Guard and is currently the treasurer for the post. He had countless hours of volunteer work. Dennis was so proud to be a veteran and had his sights set on the next “Honor Flight” to Washington D.C. His original flight was cancelled last year due to COVID and was rescheduled for this fall.

Dennis was an honest man with a strong Christian faith, and he wanted everyone to know. He always was there when you needed him to help you through. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include the love of his life for 40 years, Dawn; and two sons, Paul (Tracy) Kersten and Wyatt Kersten. There is one sister, Sandra Much, and one brother, Ronald (Leanne) Kersten. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Delores Seefeldt; six in-laws, Douglas (Karin) Seefeldt, Debra Seefeldt, Delbert Seefeldt, Darold (Julie) Seefeldt, Terri Seefeldt, and Glenn (Dorrae) Fietz; a special cousin, Larry (Carol) Kersten; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Dennis is Christian Sponsor to Vicki Bleck and Nicole Seefeldt.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace & Ruby Kersten; father-in-law, Howard Seefeldt; brother-in-law, Daniel Seefeldt; and a Godson, Rick Fietz.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, Split Rock. Rev. Craig Nehring will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by members of the American Legion Post #239 of Tigerton. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the church.

Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Tigerton, is assisting with the arrangements. Please go to www.beil-didier.com to sign the online guestbook or to send a card to the family.

We wish to thank the entire ICU team at Marshfield Medical Center, especially Dr. Bhushan for the compassionate care provided to Dennis.

Suzzett A. Myszka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG2Ht_0adKBv2u00

Suzzett Ann (Anker) Myszka, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home in Marathon with her family by her side.

Sue was born in Wausau, WI to Allen and Lois (Lanigan) Anker on October 5, 1949. She married Duane (Mushy) Myszka on October 3, 1970. They owned and operated Myszka Oil and Motors in Marathon for 45 years.

Sue was preceded in death by their son Robby Lee, her father Allen Anker, and her sister Alanna Anker.

Sue is survived by her husband Mushy, sons Brian and Chad, both of Marathon, and grandchildren Hayley, Alexis, Courtney, RaeAnna, and Jace, as well as two great grandsons Cayson and Maddox. She is further survived by her mother Lois, two brothers, Barry (Carole) Anker and Douglas (Lisa) Anker, two sisters, Lynn (Donie) Myszka and Vickie (Allen) Westphal, Mushy’s siblings Janice (Jim) Buchberger, Jerome (Linda) Myszka, Donna (Jim) Martin, Larry Myszka, Ike (Betty) Myszka, and Linda (Lloyd Beckman) Myszka, and many nieces and nephews.

A family celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

