Gold is in another macro stretch of a macro bearish correction 6/23/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5 of this. This is ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. This is OFF HOLD. We will likely have to contend with possible exhaustion on the way down at $1,740.4-29.1 and I would also NOTE that from today forward marks the ideal timeframe for this to hold (if it is going to). On a lower timeframe basis: The decent trade below $1,908.5 brought in $147.3 of pressure. Today has a good likelihood of seeing range expansion as well. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.