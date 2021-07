Pre-order our hot pink/cyan blue vinyl variant of Quicksand's new album. Quicksand recently returned with their first new song in three years, "Inversion," a track that feels like Quicksand but really pushes their sound forward and might be even better than their already-great 2017 comeback album Interiors. We named it one of the best punk songs of April. Now, Quicksand have announced a new album -- their fourth overall and second since reuniting -- Distant Populations, which comes out digitally on August 13 via Epitaph and on vinyl on September 24. We've got an awesome-looking "hot pink & cyan blue pinwheel" vinyl variant available to pre-order exclusively in our stores, limited to 500.