People on the Move
EDUCATION: M.S. Real Estate - University of Florida’s Hough Graduate School of Business B.S. Business Administration - Major in Finance - University of Florida. Carter announces that Blake Bryant recently joined the team as an associate. Bryant assists in analyzing and sourcing new development opportunities for Carter and its new more affordable multifamily development initiative. Blake previously assisted in sourcing and securing financing on new acquisitions and focused on underwriting new development opportunities at a multifamily investment company in Tampa, Florida. Bryant graduated from University of Florida with a Masters of Real Estate in 2020.www.bizjournals.com