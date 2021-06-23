Bitcoin entering a bullish correction or trend 6/23/21
On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this is now ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and bounced $4,510 settling back above $30,205. I warned that holding the exhaustion area and settling back above the $30,205 low is an early warning this move down from the high may be over, and the overnight break back above $32,815 (+5 per/hour) gives this added confirmation and also warns of decent renewed strength, likely for days/weeks and a likely run toward $41,330 (++). CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.www.kitco.com