Bitcoin entering a bullish correction or trend 6/23/21

By Moor Analytics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this is now ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and bounced $4,510 settling back above $30,205. I warned that holding the exhaustion area and settling back above the $30,205 low is an early warning this move down from the high may be over, and the overnight break back above $32,815 (+5 per/hour) gives this added confirmation and also warns of decent renewed strength, likely for days/weeks and a likely run toward $41,330 (++). CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.

Bitcoin
Currencies
Economy
Markets
Crude oil is bullish 6/23/21

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $58.35 from that open at $15.37 in the (N20). The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $15.70. On a short-term basis: Decent trade above $73.67 (+1.3 tics per/hour starting at 9:00am) should bring in continued higher trade; but if we break above here decently and back below decently, look for decent pressure to come in. Decent trade below $70.39 (+1 tic per/hour starting at 9:00am) will project this downward $3.20 (+); but if we break below here decently and back above decently, look for decent short covering to come in. Today has a good likelihood of seeing range expansion.
Gold is in another macro stretch of a macro bearish correction 6/23/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5 of this. This is ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. This is OFF HOLD. We will likely have to contend with possible exhaustion on the way down at $1,740.4-29.1 and I would also NOTE that from today forward marks the ideal timeframe for this to hold (if it is going to). On a lower timeframe basis: The decent trade below $1,908.5 brought in $147.3 of pressure. Today has a good likelihood of seeing range expansion as well. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.
Robinhood warns of possible Dogecoin disaster as it files for IPO

Robinhood has filed for its IPO, and the popular investment platform is boasting unexpected profitability – and warning of the potential Dogecoin risk. It’s been a hectic year or so for the company, which now says it turned a small $7.45 million profit in 2020, compared to $107 million in losses the previous year.
Credit Card Deal of the Month: Earn up to $350 Cash Back American Express Blue Cash Preferred®

If the pandemic has had a lasting effect on your spending habits, then it’s likely that you eat in more often, and spend more time cooking at home and watching television. If there’s one credit card that’s suited to this lifestyle, it’s the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which is now offering new applicants the opportunity to earn up to $350 in cash back. Terms Apply.
Financial reporting: How to keep the big picture in focus

This report from News Direct sets out best practice tips to communicate the uniqueness of your brand and culture to investors, reporters and the wider financial community through a multi-channel approach. Download it below to discover:. how to pick out what is newsworthy about your earnings this quarter. tips for...
Finra Levies Robinhood Its Biggest Fine Ever

Robinhood was just handed the biggest fine from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority...ever. It will pay $57 million to Finra and nearly $13 million to harmed investors for a total of $70 million. What did it allegedly do? Finra accused Robinhood of misleading customers and for failing to provide support...
Delta Air Lines Stock Looks Attractive

The shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) continue to trade 25% below pre-Covid levels despite a sizable recovery in domestic air travel demand. The domestic business contributes almost 78% of total revenues and currently passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints are 20% below 2019 figures. Moreover, the third round of payroll support from the U.S. government is assisting employee salaries and mitigating losses through September 30, 2021. During this pandemic period, the company reported $3.1 billion of operating cash outflow - much lower than the $10 billion fall in DAL stock’s market capitalization. Thus, Trefis believes that the stock can observe strong gains as investors overlook pandemic losses. Our prior analysis, Pick Delta Over Southwest Airlines Stock To Extend Gains, highlights the key aspects in favor of an upside in DAL stock. Our interactive dashboard highlights Delta Air Lines stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession.