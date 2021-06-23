Cancel
Kansas City, KS

AP: New KCK police chief wants to establish cold case division

By AP Wire
1350kman.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Kan. — The new police chief in Kansas City, Kansas, wants to solve some old cases. The Kansas City Star reports that newly sworn-in chief Karl Oakman hopes to create a cold case unit sometime in 2022. Oakman said in a statement Tuesday that the new division will be established “once staffing allows.” Oakman served as deputy chief in Kansas City, Missouri, before being sworn in as the new chief across the state line earlier this month.

