Gold and silver holding, a big move is coming

By Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz
kitco.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold and silver are setting up for a much bigger move. They have been vacillating in a tight range for the last five days. This pattern is known as consolidation, which is always a precursor to a much bigger move. Based on the current trend, which is lower, we expect that move to be lower.

