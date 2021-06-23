Cancel
Cathryn Houchins

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: A.B.J. - Journalism - University of Georgia, Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication. Carter announces that Cathryn Houchins was promoted to senior director of marketing. Houchins oversees and executes marketing, promotion, brand and communication strategies for Carter corporate initiatives and its national portfolio including Summerhill, MET Atlanta and the company’s forthcoming more affordable multifamily development project. She builds relationships with communities, government officials, tenants and partners and currently serves on the board of the Georgia Cities Foundation.

