Britney Spears Speaks Her Mind At Last In Conservatorship Hearing

By Andrew Limbong
wyso.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is set to appear before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge this afternoon to make her most public statement to date about her long-running conservatorship. For over a decade, the pop star's life has been ruled by an atypical court-dictated legal arrangement that removes practically all autonomy from her life.

