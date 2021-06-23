Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

UPDATED: Woman arrested in Ohio facing murder charge in Fort Wayne shooting; victim identified

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A woman arrested Monday in Van Wert County is now facing a murder charge in connection to a now fatal Fort Wayne shooting. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 22 of Fort Wayne, was arrested Monday at the RoadDog Convenience Store in Wilshire after Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a woman walking around with a gun at 10:35 a.m. The caller told officials that Hardiek had been walking around the gas pumps for over and hour and was trying to read credit card numbers from other customers. Another caller told dispatch that Hardiek pointed the gun in his back.

www.wowo.com
Community Policy
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
County
Van Wert County, OH
City
Van Wert, OH
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Van Wert County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Felonious Assault#Eileen#Wowo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...