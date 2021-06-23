On the war within drug treatment
Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon made it official: He declared a “war on drugs,” famously saying drug abuse was “public enemy number one.” In 1994, Nixon’s domestic policy chief, John Ehrlichman, exposed information stating the war on drugs campaign had hidden agendas. Ehrlichman explained in an interview with Harper magazine that the Nixon campaign had two enemies: “the antiwar left and Black people.” The war on drugs was more about controlling non-white bodies than making a significant impact against drug use itself.www.southernminn.com