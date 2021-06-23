On the war within drug treatment

Since 1971, America has spent more than a trillion dollars fighting the war on drugs started by President Nixon. But the national attitude toward drug use and abuse has changed. Marijuana has been legalized in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Meanwhile, drug use and overdose death rates are rising with the opioid crisis. And the U.S. has locked up more people in prison than ever. So did the U.S. win the war on drugs? Watch the video to find out.