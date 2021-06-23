Elizabeth Olsen recalls Game of Thrones audition: 'It was awful!'

Elizabeth Olsen is a gifted young actress who, over the course of a decade, has become a major star. She burst onto the scene in Sean Durkin‘s 2011 directorial debut Martha Marcy May Marlene, a Sundance sensation for which she received a breakthrough actor Gotham Award nomination, best actress Critics Choice and Spirit Award nominations, and a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nomination. She subsequently did standout work in numerous other indies including 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, 2015’s I Saw the Light and 2017’s Ingrid Goes West and Wind River, and on TV in the Facebook Watch drama series Sorry for Your Loss, which ran for two seasons spanning 2018 through 2019. But since 2013 she has been best known as a member of the Marvel family, playing Wanda Maximoff — aka Scarlet Witch, a Sokovian mutant with the power of chaos magic — on the big screen, with limited screen time, in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and then this year on the small screen in the limited series WandaVision, Disney+’s first MCU TV series and the first series in phase four of the MCU, for which she has garnered rave reviews and Emmy buzz.