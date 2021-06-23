Cancel
Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.01%

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Healthcare, Energy and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.01%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Lithium Americas Corp (TSX:LAC), which...

StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Higher; S&P 500 Hits New High, Nasdaq Edges Lower

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks closed broadly higher on Wednesday as optimism about strong economic recovery outweighed concerns about inflation and possibility of interest rate hikes happening next year. Investors reacted to data on private sector employment, pending home sales and the reading on Chicago Business Barometer, and looked ahead to...
TSX Pares Losses, Ends Flat

TSX Pares Losses, Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which tumbled after a flat start Wednesday morning, recovered well subsequently but failed to emerge into positive territory and finally ended the session marginally down. Data showing a contraction in the country's GDP growth in April hurt sentiment. Worries about the spread of the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Passage Bio Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) shares are trading higher after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $29 price target. The firm said the company’s gene therapy platform and UPenn collaboration will create significant value for investors with multiple inflection events approaching in the next 6-12 months.
Stocksraleighnews.net

German shares close 0.47 pct higher

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Xinhua) -- German shares gained Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index up 72.77 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 15,603.81 points. Chemical material supplier Covestro, European multinational online food-delivery service Delivery Hero and Manufacturing and electronics company Siemens were the top three winners, rising 1.87 percent, 1.80 percent and 1.77 percent respectively.
Business Insider

Pulse Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher After Company's Chairman Agrees To Buy Shares Worth $50M

Pulse Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ:PLSE) Board Chairman, Robert W. Duggan, will purchase 3.04 million common shares at $16.40 per share in a private placement. All indebtedness owed by the Company to Mr. Duggan under the loan agreement dated March 11, including the principal balance of $41 million and interest of $0.6 million, will be paid through the cancellation and extinguishment of such indebtedness and the issuance of shares in the private placement.
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.07%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.07%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Minebea...
TSX Ends Marginally Up

TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended marginally up on Tuesday after moving in a very narrow range above the flat line, as investors largely stayed cautious and refrained from making significant moves. With some crucial economic data due from either side of the border later this week, traders were...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. edges higher as S&P, Nasdaq rise to record closes

On Tuesday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, mostly buoyed up by the so-called tech-related growth stocks alongside Apple Inc following an upbeat US Consumer Confidence report, while benchmark S&P 500 had clocked a fourth straight session of record closing in a row.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were mixed at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas , Industrials and Consumer Services sectors propelled shares higher while losses in the Technology , Healthcare and Utilities sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
investorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks End Month and Quarter With a Whimper, Modest Losses; Best and Worst Performers In Q2

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed Wednesday's session, the month and the second quarter -- and the lead up to a market holiday to mark Canada Day on Thursday -- with something of a whimper, down less than 10 points and struggling to get back at the 20,200 mark and the dizzy all time record highs above that level struck earlier in June, despite continuing strength in commodity prices.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Shares Of CureVac Are Trading Higher On Wednesday

CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares are trading higher after the company announced the appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as COO and the transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to lead accelerated development of the RNA printer. Dr. Greune joins the company from Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland, where he held multiple management positions....
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares monthly decline as GDP beats estimates

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2423 * Canadian GDP falls 0.3% in April * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8% TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil rose and data showed the economy contracting less than expected in April, but the currency was on track to post its biggest monthly decline since March last year. Canadian GDP fell 0.3% in April as businesses were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, beating analyst forecasts of a 0.8% decline, Statistics Canada data showed. A preliminary estimate showed that the economy weakened a further 0.3% in May. Some provinces waited until June to ease restrictions. "April and May were likely temporary setbacks to the recovery," said Sri Thanabalasingam, senior economist at TD Economics. "Reopening across the country, falling cases and hospitalizations, and an extraordinary vaccine rollout, should lead to a rapid bounce back in economic activity." The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after industry data suggested U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking. U.S. crude prices rose 0.8% to $73.58 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2375 to the greenback, or 80.81 U.S. cents. Earlier, it touched its weakest level since June 21 at 1.2423. For the month, the loonie was on track to decline 2.5% as a hawkish shift in guidance by the Federal Reserve boosted the U.S. dollar . The release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday could offer investors further clues about the Fed outlook. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across much of the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.410%. Canada's bond market is due to close early ahead of the Canada Day holiday on Thursday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Stocksinvesting.com

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.88%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Technology, Retail and Consumer & Cyclical sectors led shares higher. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX rose 0.88%, while the MDAX index gained 0.06%, and the TecDAX index added 0.65%. The best performers of...
StocksBusiness Insider

TSX Ends Lower As Energy Stocks Decline On Weak Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Canadian stock market was down in negative territory on Monday due to weak oil prices, and travel restrictions in some countries due to the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19. Also, with some crucial economic data from Canada and the U.S. due later in the week, traders appeared a bit reluctant to create fresh long positions.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Canada Stock Investors Continue To See Topsy Turvy Momentum

Investors in Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, continued to see topsy turvy momentum Tuesday before finishing the day's sesssion up about 25 points, after losing 85 points yesterday. The Index closed at around 20,171, having reached 20,200 in the afternoon -- all still shy of recent all time record intraday and closing highs.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Marginally Higher; Corus Entertainment Up Sharply On Results

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Tuesday afternoon, led by gains in energy and consumer discretionary shares. The mood remains positive with investors looking ahead to some crucial economic data from either side of the border. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 53.30 points or 0.26% at...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Close Update: Tech Rally Propels Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 to All-Time Highs

US stocks closed mostly higher Monday, with major tech stocks pushing the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 to all-time highs. Investors will keep their eyes on key economic data later this week, including the employment situation report for June on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to...